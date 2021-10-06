IPL News

Dominic Drakes joins Chennai Super Kings as a replacement for the injured Sam Curran

Drakes is an uncapped West Indian all-rounder who has featured in one First-Class, 25 List A and 19 T20 matches so far. He is a left-handed batsman and a left-arm medium pacer.

06 October, 2021 22:14 IST
Cricket bat and balls
Chennai Super Kings has signed Dominic Drakes as a replacement for the injured England all-rounder Sam Curran for the remainder of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Chennai Super Kings takes on Punjab Kings in its last league game of the VIVO IPL 2021 on October 7 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

