Dominic Drakes joins Chennai Super Kings as a replacement for the injured Sam Curran Drakes is an uncapped West Indian all-rounder who has featured in one First-Class, 25 List A and 19 T20 matches so far. He is a left-handed batsman and a left-arm medium pacer. Team Sportstar 06 October, 2021 22:14 IST Chennai Super Kings has signed Dominic Drakes as a replacement for the injured England all-rounder Sam Curran for the remainder of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.Drakes is an uncapped West Indian all-rounder who has featured in one First-Class, 25 List A and 19 T20 matches so far. He is a left-handed batsman and a left-arm medium pacer.READ: Chennai Super Kings faces Punjab Kings with eye on top-two finishChennai Super Kings takes on Punjab Kings in its last league game of the VIVO IPL 2021 on October 7 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.