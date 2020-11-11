Padikkal to Arshdeep, five youngsters who stood out in IPL 2020

From Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal to Kings XI Punjab pacer Arshdeep Singh, here's a list of five youngsters who stood out during the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in UAE.

Devdutt Padikkal

Six months away from action did not harm 20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal’s purple patch. After conquering the limited-overs run charts in the last domestic season, Padikkal took to the opener’s slot at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with ease and maturity. The southpaw compiled 473 runs from 15 innings and shone brightly through the season with delectable stroke play. With RCB juggling his opening partner between an inconsistent Aaron Finch and the young Josh Philippe, Padikkal’s ability to keep a calm head while going through the gears has stood him a head above the rest. A livewire on the field, Padikkal also held onto some spectacular catches and effected nine dismissals (eight catches, one run-out).

Records:

Most fifties by an uncapped player in an IPL season: 5

The first player to score three half-centuries in first four IPL matches

The first player to score a fifty on List-A, First-class, T20 and IPL debut

Most runs scored by an uncapped player in debut season - 473

Matches: 15; runs: 473; highest score: 74; average: 31.53; strike rate: 124.80; fifties: 5

Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi’s dream run on the cricket field this year rose to a whole new level at the IPL. The 2020 Under-19 World Cup’s leading wicket-taker was unfazed by the swift elevation to the premier stage. On his IPL debut, Delhi’s Rishabh Pant took Bishnoi to the cleaners before being foxed by his classical wrong ’un. The Rajasthan-born lad’s reputation went through the roof as he dominated the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Aaron Finch, David Warner and Eoin Morgan (twice) among his prized 14 wickets in his maiden IPL season. Ravi Bishnoi has arrived in style.

Records:

Bowled the most dot balls (122) among Indian spinners in IPL 2020.

Matches: 14; wickets: 12; best bowling: 3/29; average: 31.33; economy rate: 7.37; strike rate: 25.50

The 2020 Under-19 World Cup’s leading wicket-taker was unfazed by the swift elevation to the premier stage. - Twitter

Ruturaj Gaikwad

The 23-year-old Ruturaj Gaikwad would have hoped for a quicker end to a woeful September. A torrid bout of COVID-19 and a golden duck on IPL debut meant he was quickly written off. Just 5 in the next innings put him back on the bench and another duck a month later mounted further pressure. However, a rejuvenated ‘spark’ set the base for Gaikwad’s remarkable turnaround as Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) targets shifted from vying for a playoffs spot to being the league’s party crashers. Three half-centuries in the next three matches saw Gaikwad win the respect of the fans and the management alike, with his classical shot-making garnering immense praise. Gaikwad became the first CSK player to hit three consecutive 50-plus scores. He also became one of just eight players to win three consecutive man of the match awards in the IPL.

Matches: 6; runs: 204; highest score: 72; average: 51; strike rate: 120.71; fifties: 3

Kartik Tyagi

Kartik Tyagi’s fiery spells at the Under-19 World Cup earlier this year served as a good rehearsal for the big stage, and come the IPL, the Rajasthan Royals pacer was ready. Tyagi’s numbers from his debut season do not truly reflect the lanky seamer’s exploits on the field, but there is a promise indeed. After squaring up Mumbai Indians’ Quinton de Kock in his very first over in the IPL, Tyagi shared a glimpse of his raw pace and a flair for aggressive lengths. Even as Steve Smith’s reliance on him to deliver in the death overs went awry on a few occasions, Tyagi’s willingness to take the punt makes him a fast bowler to watch out for in the coming seasons. Until then, one will remember the “Brett Lee who runs in and delivers like Ishant Sharma.”

Matches: 10; wickets: 9; best bowling: 2/36; average: 40.77; economy rate: 9.61; strike rate: 25.44

Tyagi arrives | In his first over at the big stage, teenage sensation Kartik Tyagi froze Quinton de Kock with a towering bouncer. - BCCI/IPLT20

Arshdeep Singh

A rare breed in new-age Indian cricket, left-armer Arshdeep Singh relished the big stakes as one of Kings XI Punjab’s leading bowlers this season. After Sheldon Cottrell lost his spot following a string of losses for Punjab, Arshdeep, despite his lack of pace, delivered the goods with some incisive bowling. With nine wickets from eight matches, his numbers may go under the radar, but the 21-year-old was Mohammed Shami’s ally in bowling the tough overs in the powerplay and right back at the death. The seamer’s exploits in the final over against Sunrisers Hyderabad – defending 14 while picking up three wickets – earned his side a crucial win on its comeback trail. As India’s search for a left-arm pacer continues, Arshdeep in the years ahead will be hoping to fit the bill.

Records:

Matches: 8; wickets: 9; best bowling: 3/23; average: 24.22; economy rate: 8.77; strike rate: 16.55