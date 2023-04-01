MS Dhoni opined that Chennai Super Kings’ batsmen could have contributed more to the total after his side lost to Gujarat Giants in the IPL 2023 tournament opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Gujarat won the toss and inserted Chennai to bat and the yellow outfit posted 178 for the loss of seven wickets. Rururaj Gaikwad was the architect of the CSK batting as the rest failed to fire. However, Gujarat chased down the total.

“We all knew there will be dew. We could have done a bit more with the batsman ship. Ruturaj Gaikwad) was brilliant, he times the ball well and he’s a pleasure to watch. The way he picks his options, it is pleasing to watch. I think it’s important for the youngsters to step in,” Dhoni said at the post match presentation.

The Chennai skipper also had special praise for bowler Rajvardhan Hangargekar who bowled a lovely spell registering figures of 4-0-36-3

“I think Raj Hangargekar has pace and he will get bowler with time. Think the bowlers will get better, a no-ball is something that’s in your control, so you need to work on that. I felt two left armers will be a better option so I went ahead with them. Shivam was an option, but I felt comfortable with the bowlers overall,” Dhoni added.

Meanwhile, winning captain Hardik Pandya was happy with his side’s performance.

“Obviously very happy. We did put ourselves in a difficult situation but Rahul and Rashid did very well. We were happy at the mid-innings because at one point they looked like getting 200, but we got those couple of wickets to pull things back. Having this Impact rule makes my job difficult. I have too many options, and because of this someone will bowl less. This game I realised bowling hard lengths was the way to go, that’s why Alzarri bowled late,” he said.

“Having Rashid is a real asset, he will get you wickets and get you some runs late down the order as” well. But today my shot and Shubman’s shot wasn’t the best, we need to do better to ensure we don’t put the responsibility on these guys lower down,” he added.