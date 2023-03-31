Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Shami hits the deck and Moeen nonchalantly caresses it through cover for FOUR. Shami sends in a beamer - no ball! The ball slips off his grip on its way to Moeen. Shami hits the blockhole and Moeen digs it out for a massive SIX over long-off! Shami fends short and Moeen drags it past mid-on for another FOUR.
Josh Little into the attack. Short delivery and Gaikwad slams it across the line for a massive SIX. Room from Little and Gaikwad slams it through point for FOUR. Short from Little again and Moeen pumps it over cover for FOUR.
Shami finds a thick outside-edge from Ruturaj and it races it to third for one run. Shami to Conway, OUT! Cleans him up. 100th wicket for Mohammed Shami! Shami slides one in sharply and Conway plays all around the line. Moeen Ali in at 3. Beaten. Shami shapes it away once again and Moeen has a feel for it.
Devon Conway b Mohammed Shami 1 (6b)
Hardik Pandya into the attack. Back-of-length delivery and Ruturaj gently flicks it across the line for FOUR. FOUR more! Classy from Ruturaj as he slices the ball from top of off between point and cover. Ruturaj sets off on a quick single with a firm push to mid-on. Hardik attacks the stumps and Conway taps it towards point.
Two slips in place. Conway on strike. Conway taps the first ball to mid-wicket. Conway attempts to shuffle across as Shami rushes one high onto the pads. Extra skid off the deck for Shami. Leg bye for CSK. Shami goes straight and Ruturaj plays it down the line. A single to follow. Shami comes around the wicket again to Conway and hits length. Conway works it to the on-side. Beaten! A hint of swing and Shami beats the outside-edge of Conway as he hangs his blade outside length.
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway open for Chennai. Mohammad Shami takes the new ball.
MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya lead their respective teams out to the field.
Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
CSK subs: Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu and Shaikh Rasheed
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph
GT subs: Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Abinav Manohar, KS Bharat
TOSS: Gujarat Titans wins the toss, opts to bowl
Hardik: We’ll bowl first. It’s always good to play here. New start, new season, quite exciting. Almost everyone in the country has got motivation from him (Dhoni). Been a fan and admirer of him. Want boys to enjoy it. Result will take care of itself. I don’t know (combination for today).
Dhoni: We’re also looking to bowl. Looks a good wicket and I don’t think it will change. Don’t know if there will be dew because it rained last night. You want to play in front of people. This stadium is twice the capacity of other stadiums. Fantastic atmosphere. The preparation was good. We assembled quite early. It’s a luxury to have (impact player). It becomes slightly easy to decide because you can use it at any time. Influence of all-rounder has become slightly less because of the rule. Conway, Stokes, Moeen and Santner are the overseas players. And the others will fight for that one spot.
MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya walk out for the toss.
Simon Doull: Looks like a belter of a wicket, there’s a bit of grass covering on it, the surface is nice and hard. It has some good pace and bounce in it. The new ball might nip around a bit, so the opening batters will have a little bit of work cut out. The square boundaries are comparatively shorter as compared to the straighter ones. A great cricket surface and the outfield looks magnificent. The batters need to put up a good score on the board.
Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI (Batting first): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Simarjeet Singh/Tushar Deshpande
Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI (Bowling first): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Dwaine Pretorius/Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Simarjeet Singh/Tushar Deshpande
Impact Player options: Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ambati Rayudu
Gujarat Titans Predicted XI (Batting first): Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan/Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade (wk), Hardik Pandya, (capt), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, R Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami
Gujarat Titans Predicted XI (Bowling first): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (capt), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav/R Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami
Impact Player options: Abhinav Manohar, Yash Dayal, Vijay Shankar, Sai Sudharsan
Strengths: The return to Chepauk is good news for CSK and its fans. Super Kings’ squad is tailor-made for the conditions in Chepauk, with Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana primed to mount a trial by spin for the travellers. Then there’s Ben Stokes, signed for Rs. 16.25 crore. He is a big-hitting option who can float up and down the order, and can pitch in with two-three overs of pace.
Weaknesses: Death bowling. Dwayne Bravo, who had been Dhoni’s go-to option for two of the last four overs, especially on the slow pitches at Chepauk, has announced his retirement and is now the team’s bowling coach. CSK could turn to Stokes, but he has bowled only 31 balls at the death in all T20s since the start of 2021 and has four wickets. He could also leave IPL early to prepare for the Ireland Test and the Ashes. CSK could rely on Sri Lankan off-spinner Theekshana but its death bowling options, as they stand, threaten to spring a leak, especially on better batting surfaces.
Dhoni (captain): Here is a man whose name is synonymous with the success, philosophy, and popularity of CSK. Dhoni has led the Super Kings since the first season of the tournament — save the two years when the franchise was banned. His finishing powers may have waned over the years, but his methods even today bring about an air of reassurance and poise at the crease. Expect ear-piercing chants of “Dhoni! Dhoni! Dhoni!” when he steps on the field next.
Strengths: The core. If 2022 was all about finding a core for Titans, 2023 pre-season was to ensure it was retained. And Titans appears to have ticked the box, having hardly let go of any of its players that proved valuable to the team, Lockie Ferguson being an exception. As a result, the combination will be set even before the first match, with the management hoping it will continue from where it left in Mumbai last year.
Weaknesses: A wobbly top-order and middle-over bowling could be areas to focus on for the star-studded coaching staff. Kane Williamson or Wriddhiman Saha is set to partner Shubman Gill at the top, but the sooner Titans find a settled opening pair, the better it will be for it. Similarly, to find a wicket-taker in the middle overs in the absence of Ferguson, who did that role to perfection last season, will be a big ask.
There has been a buzz that CSK skipper MS Dhoni could miss the first game tonight in Ahmedabad. Here’s what we know so far:
If Chennai Super Kings is Indian Premier League royalty, Gujarat Titans is that talented and ambitious prince that is desperate to ascend the throne. On Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the four-time winner will take on the defending champion in one of the tournament’s newest, but fascinating rivalries.
For CSK, a confident start is of paramount importance to banish the memories from last year when it finished ninth out of 10 teams. For the Titans, it will be its first brush with handling high expectations, for it is no longer the hunter but the hunted.
A fit and firing Ravindra Jadeja is a big plus for the MS Dhoni-led CSK, and with the captaincy fiasco of the previous season behind him, the all-rounder will be eager to show his real worth in all three departments.
The addition of Ben Stokes gives the side a cutting edge and the Englishman, who has so far not really set the tournament on fire, will be eager to leave his mark.
But CSK will have to do without left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary – one of the team’s better bowlers in a disappointing IPL 2022 – who has been ruled out because of a back injury.
For the Titans, South African David Miller, a standout player last year, will miss the tournament opener as he is playing the ODI series against the Netherlands. But Titans’ is a star-studded team, well serviced by Hardik Pandya’s mature captaincy, Shubman Gill’s brilliance and Kane Williamson’s intelligence and guile.
On Thursday evening, the heavens opened briefly, cutting short the teams’ practice but bringing some much-needed relief from the nagging humidity. Friday, though, looks clear, as the IPL looks set to embrace an all-new world with all of the old comforts firmly intact.
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Simarjeet Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Bhagath Varma, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Akash Singh
* - Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana are unavailable for the first three games
Gujarat TitansSquad: Abhinav Manohar, Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya(c), Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade(w), Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Urvil Patel, Vijay Shankar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Odean Smith, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan
