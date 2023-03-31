IPL News

GT vs CSK 2023 live streaming info: where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans online, full squads list

CSK v GT IPL live streaming info: here’s how you can follow live action from the Chennai vs Gujarat 2023 season opener on Friday.

Team Sportstar
31 March, 2023 08:21 IST
Gujarat Titans will face the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 opener.

Gujarat Titans will face the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 opener. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

When will the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match take place?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match will be played on Friday, March 31.

Where will the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match take place?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When will the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match start?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where can I watch the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs. Gujarat Titans will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will stream live on the Jio Cinema app for free.

GT vs CSK: Squads

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

GUJARAT TITANS

Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.

