GT vs CSK Toss Updates, LIVE IPL 2023 Final: Will coin flip favour Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings or Hardik’s Gujarat Titans?

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 28 May, 2023 17:17 IST
Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings at the toss.

Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings at the toss. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Final Toss: Here are the latest toss updates ahead of the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will clash in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Both teams have been successful at the toss, with Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni winning nine tosses each in the tournament.

GT - IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

  • ⦿  vs CSK: Won the toss, opted to field - Won by five wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by seven runs (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 55 runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by five runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by nine wickets (Jaipur)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 56 runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 27 runs (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 32 runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 15 runs (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 62 runs (Ahmedabad)

CSK - IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

  • ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by five wickets (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 12 runs (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by three runs (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by eight runs (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 49 runs (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by 32 runs (Jaipur)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by four wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bowl - No Result (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by 27 runs (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by 6 wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by 77 runs (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 15 runs (Chennai)

