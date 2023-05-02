GT vs DC live streaming info: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match on TV and online

Gujarat Titans will look to continue its winning momentum when it takes on a stuttering Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

When will the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will be held on May 2, Tuesday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app.

Full squads

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Philip Salt (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.