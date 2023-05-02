IPL News

GT vs DC live streaming info: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match on TV and online

GT vs DC: Here’s all you need to know about the live streaming details of the GT vs DC match in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
02 May, 2023 06:20 IST
02 May, 2023 06:20 IST
Gujrat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill during a practice session.

Gujrat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill during a practice session. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

GT vs DC: Here’s all you need to know about the live streaming details of the GT vs DC match in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Gujarat Titans will look to continue its winning momentum when it takes on a stuttering Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

When will the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will be held on May 2, Tuesday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app.

Full squads

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Philip Salt (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

WATCH: KKR vs RCB match highlights and analysis

GT vs MI - match highlights, analysis: Poor death bowling making life difficult for Mumbai Indians

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us