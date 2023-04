GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2023: Predicted XI, Impact Player Picks; Gujarat vs Kolkata squads for today

Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will meet in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Both teams are coming off convincing wins and will hope to keep the momentum going in their third match of the season.

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI (Batting first): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph.

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI (Bowling first): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Joshua Little, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph.

Impact Player options: Abhinav Manohar, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Dasun Shanaka, KS Bharat.

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI (Batting first): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (c), N. Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI (Bowling first): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.

Impact Player options: Vaibhav Arora, N. Jagadeesan, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma,

GT VS KKR DREAM11 FANTASY PREDICTION Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batters: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Sai Sudharsan All-rounders: Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya, Sunil Narine Bowlers: Rashid Khan (c), Shardul Thakur (vc), Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy Team composition: GT 6:5 KKR Credits Left: 9.0