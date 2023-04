GT vs KKR head-to-head in IPL: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders stats, most runs, wickets

Gujarat Titans will face Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The two teams have faced off just once in the IPL before. Gujarat clinched an eight-run win against Kolkata the last time they met at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

GT VS KKR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 1 Gujarat Titans won: 1 Kolkata Knight Riders won: 0 Last result: Gujarat Titans won by eight runs (DY Patil, 2022)

Gujarat is riding on the confidence of two consecutive wins in the tournament while Kolkata is also buoyant after a thumping 81-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in its last game.

MOST RUNS IN GT VS KKR MATCHES IN IPL

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Hardik Pandya (GT) 1 67 67.00 136.73 67 Andre Russell (KKR) 1 48 48.00 192.00 48 Rinku Singh (KKR) 1 35 35.00 125.00 35

MOST WICKETS IN GT VS KKR MATCHES IN IPL

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Rate Average BBI Andre Russell (KKR) 1 4 5.00 1.25 4/5 Tim Southee (KKR) 1 3 6.00 8.00 3/24 Mohammed Shami (GT) 1 2 5.00 10.00 2/20