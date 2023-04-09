IPL News

GT vs KKR Live IPL Streaming: When and where to watch Indian Premier League matches today?

GT vs KKR: Here’s all you need to know about the live streaming details of the match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Team Sportstar
09 April, 2023 06:49 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Suyash Sharma celebrates a wicket with teammates.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Suyash Sharma celebrates a wicket with teammates. | Photo Credit: KR DEEPAK/The Hindu

Gujarat Titans will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 13 of IPL 2023  at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Watch GT vs KKR live, IPL 2023 all you need to know about streaming updates and telecast -

When will GT vs KKR, IPL 2023 be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will be held on April 9, Sunday.

Where will GT vs KKR, IPL 2023 be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will GT vs KKR, IPL 2023 start?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast GT vs KKR, IPL 2023 match?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where is the GT vs KKR, IPL 2023 live streaming available?

The IPL 2023 match Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app.

