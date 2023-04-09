Gujarat Titans will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 13 of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

When will GT vs KKR, IPL 2023 be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will be held on April 9, Sunday.

Where will GT vs KKR, IPL 2023 be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will GT vs KKR, IPL 2023 start?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast GT vs KKR, IPL 2023 match?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where is the GT vs KKR, IPL 2023 live streaming available?

The IPL 2023 match Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app.