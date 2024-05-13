MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

GT vs KKR Live Score IPL 2024: Bad weather delays Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders toss at Narendra Modi Stadium

GT vs KKR: Catch the live score updates from the IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Updated : May 13, 2024 20:54 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

  • May 13, 2024 20:54
    More rain!
  • May 13, 2024 20:53
    Wondering what will happen if the game is washed out? We got you covered!

    GT vs KKR, IPL 2024: What happens if Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders game is washed out

    IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans will be knocked out of the playoff race if its game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad is washed out on Monday.

  • May 13, 2024 20:46
    Oh wait!

    Just when we thought it was getting better, it has started to rain again.

  • May 13, 2024 20:39
    Hopes renkindling!

    The ground-staff are into action. The latest a five-over shootout can start at is 10.56pm

  • May 13, 2024 20:22
    Latest Update
  • May 13, 2024 20:08
    Bad news again!
  • May 13, 2024 19:49
    It’s bad weather, not rain!
  • May 13, 2024 19:43
    GT vs KKR, IPL 2024: Why is Gujarat Titans wearing lavender jersey against Kolkata Knight Riders?

    GT vs KKR, IPL 2024: Why is Gujarat Titans wearing lavender jersey against Kolkata Knight Riders?

    Gujarat Titans will be wearing lavender jerseys during its final IPL 2024 home match in Ahmedabad against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 13 to show support for cancer awareness, announced the franchise on Thursday.

  • May 13, 2024 19:16
    Oh wait!
  • May 13, 2024 19:13
    Central covers come off

    The central covers have been removed. But seems like it will take some more time before the game starts!

  • May 13, 2024 19:07
    In for a long wait!
  • May 13, 2024 19:01
    Toss delayed!

    Toss delayed due to bad weather!

  • May 13, 2024 18:55
    Want news delivered straight to your message box?

    Follow Sportstar on Whatsappand Telegramhere. For our weekly newsletters and other in-depth coverage, follow Sportstar on LinkedIn

  • May 13, 2024 18:53
    Covers still on!

    AHMEDABAD : GUJARAT : 13/05/2024 : Rain delay The IPL 17 2024 Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Cricket Match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Monday May 13, 2024. Photo : VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.

  • May 13, 2024 18:51
    Weather updates!

    GT vs KKR Live Weather Updates, IPL 2024: Sand storm, rain delay toss in Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders game in Ahmedabad

    GT vs KKR, IPL 2024: Check the weather and toss results and updates from the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad.

  • May 13, 2024 18:43
    GT vs KKR DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION

    WICKET KEEPERS

    Phil Salt

    BATTERS

    Sai Sudharsan (VC), Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer

    ALL ROUNDERS

    Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (C), Shahrukh Khan

    BOWLERS

    Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

    Team Composition: GT 6-5 KKR | Credits Left: 9

  • May 13, 2024 18:29
    Rain threat!
  • May 13, 2024 18:27
    Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

    Bat 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.

    Bowl 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.

    Impact Player options: Vaibhav Arora/Rinku Singh, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, KS Bharat

  • May 13, 2024 18:12
    Gujarat Titans Predicted XI

    Bat 1st: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmed, Spencer Johnson.

    Bowl 1st: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmed, Spencer Johnson.

    Impact Player options: R. Sai Kishore/Vijay Shankar, Umesh Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Darshan Nalkande, Matthew Wade.

  • May 13, 2024 17:43
    All H2H stats

    GT vs KKR head-to-head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders - most runs, wickets

    IPL 2024, GT vs KKR: Get all the head-to-head stats, numbers and overall records for the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match.

  • May 13, 2024 17:15
    GT OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT THE NARENADRA MODI STADIUM

    Matches played: 16

    Won: 9

    Lost: 7

    Last result: beat CSK by 35 runs

    Highest score: 233/3 in 20 overs vs MI (2023)

    Lowest score: 89 all-out in 17.3 overs vs DC (2024)

  • May 13, 2024 17:06
    GT vs KKR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT THE NARENADRA MODI STADIUM

    Matches played: 1

    KKR won: 1 (won by three wickets - 2023) 

  • May 13, 2024 17:02
    Anbuden!
  • May 13, 2024 16:45
    GT vs KKR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL

    Matches played: 3

    GT won: 2

    KKR won: 1

    Last result: GT won by 7 wickets (Kolkata, 2023)

  • May 13, 2024 16:22
    Live Streaming Info

    Which TV channel will broadcast Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on May 13?

    The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

    How can one watch the live streaming of Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match online?

    The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

  • May 13, 2024 16:10
    Preview

    GT vs KKR, IPL 2024: All eyes on Gill, Sudharshan as Gujarat hopes to keep playoff hopes alive against in-form Kolkata

    Contrary to the excitement of the last week of the Indian Premier League’s (IPL’s) first stage where the qualification scenario keeps altering with each outcome, many would feel Monday night will hardly matter in the eventual outcome.

  • May 13, 2024 16:02
    Welcome!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders. 

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Gujarat Titans /

Kolkata Knight Riders

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs KKR Live Score IPL 2024: Bad weather delays Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders toss at Narendra Modi Stadium
    Team Sportstar
  2. GT vs KKR, IPL 2024: What happens if Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders game is washed out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Abha Khatua breaks women’s shot put National Record at Federation Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC vs LSG, IPL 2024: Net Run Rate in focus as Delhi Capitals looks for big win against Lucknow Super Giants
    Sahil Mathur
  5. GT vs KKR Live Weather Updates, IPL 2024: Rain continues to delay toss in Ahmedabad in Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders game
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. GT vs KKR, IPL 2024: What happens if Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders game is washed out
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Buttler, Livingstone among England players to miss remainder of Indian Premier League season
    Team Sportstar
  3. GT vs KKR, IPL 2024: Why is Gujarat Titans wearing lavender jersey against Kolkata Knight Riders?
    Team Sportstar
  4. GT vs KKR Live Weather Updates, IPL 2024: Rain continues to delay toss in Ahmedabad in Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders game
    Team Sportstar
  5. GT vs KKR Live Score IPL 2024: Bad weather delays Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders toss at Narendra Modi Stadium
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs KKR Live Score IPL 2024: Bad weather delays Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders toss at Narendra Modi Stadium
    Team Sportstar
  2. GT vs KKR, IPL 2024: What happens if Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders game is washed out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Abha Khatua breaks women’s shot put National Record at Federation Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC vs LSG, IPL 2024: Net Run Rate in focus as Delhi Capitals looks for big win against Lucknow Super Giants
    Sahil Mathur
  5. GT vs KKR Live Weather Updates, IPL 2024: Rain continues to delay toss in Ahmedabad in Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders game
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment