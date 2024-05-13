GT vs KKR Live Score IPL 2024: Bad weather delays Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders toss at Narendra Modi Stadium

Live Streaming Info

Which TV channel will broadcast Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on May 13?

The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match online?

The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.