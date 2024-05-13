GT vs KKR Live Score IPL 2024: Bad weather delays Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders toss at Narendra Modi Stadium

- May 13, 2024 20:54More rain!
- May 13, 2024 20:53Wondering what will happen if the game is washed out? We got you covered!
- May 13, 2024 20:46Oh wait!
Just when we thought it was getting better, it has started to rain again.
- May 13, 2024 20:39Hopes renkindling!
The ground-staff are into action. The latest a five-over shootout can start at is 10.56pm
- May 13, 2024 20:22Latest Update
- May 13, 2024 20:08Bad news again!
- May 13, 2024 19:49It’s bad weather, not rain!
- May 13, 2024 19:43GT vs KKR, IPL 2024: Why is Gujarat Titans wearing lavender jersey against Kolkata Knight Riders?
GT vs KKR, IPL 2024: Why is Gujarat Titans wearing lavender jersey against Kolkata Knight Riders?
Gujarat Titans will be wearing lavender jerseys during its final IPL 2024 home match in Ahmedabad against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 13 to show support for cancer awareness, announced the franchise on Thursday.
- May 13, 2024 19:16Oh wait!
- May 13, 2024 19:13Central covers come off
The central covers have been removed. But seems like it will take some more time before the game starts!
- May 13, 2024 19:07In for a long wait!
- May 13, 2024 19:01Toss delayed!
Toss delayed due to bad weather!
- May 13, 2024 18:53Covers still on!
- May 13, 2024 18:51Weather updates!
GT vs KKR Live Weather Updates, IPL 2024: Sand storm, rain delay toss in Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders game in Ahmedabad
GT vs KKR, IPL 2024: Check the weather and toss results and updates from the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad.
- May 13, 2024 18:43GT vs KKR DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION
WICKET KEEPERS
Phil Salt
BATTERS
Sai Sudharsan (VC), Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer
ALL ROUNDERS
Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (C), Shahrukh Khan
BOWLERS
Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy
Team Composition: GT 6-5 KKR | Credits Left: 9
- May 13, 2024 18:29Rain threat!
- May 13, 2024 18:27Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.
Bowl 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.
Impact Player options: Vaibhav Arora/Rinku Singh, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, KS Bharat
- May 13, 2024 18:12Gujarat Titans Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmed, Spencer Johnson.
Bowl 1st: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmed, Spencer Johnson.
Impact Player options: R. Sai Kishore/Vijay Shankar, Umesh Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Darshan Nalkande, Matthew Wade.
- May 13, 2024 17:15GT OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT THE NARENADRA MODI STADIUM
Matches played: 16
Won: 9
Lost: 7
Last result: beat CSK by 35 runs
Highest score: 233/3 in 20 overs vs MI (2023)
Lowest score: 89 all-out in 17.3 overs vs DC (2024)
- May 13, 2024 17:06GT vs KKR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT THE NARENADRA MODI STADIUM
Matches played: 1
KKR won: 1 (won by three wickets - 2023)
- May 13, 2024 17:02Anbuden!
- May 13, 2024 16:45GT vs KKR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 3
GT won: 2
KKR won: 1
Last result: GT won by 7 wickets (Kolkata, 2023)
- May 13, 2024 16:22Live Streaming Info
Which TV channel will broadcast Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on May 13?
The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
How can one watch the live streaming of Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match online?
The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
- May 13, 2024 16:10Preview
GT vs KKR, IPL 2024: All eyes on Gill, Sudharshan as Gujarat hopes to keep playoff hopes alive against in-form Kolkata
Contrary to the excitement of the last week of the Indian Premier League’s (IPL’s) first stage where the qualification scenario keeps altering with each outcome, many would feel Monday night will hardly matter in the eventual outcome.
- May 13, 2024 16:02Welcome!
Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Latest on Sportstar
- GT vs KKR Live Score IPL 2024: Bad weather delays Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders toss at Narendra Modi Stadium
- GT vs KKR, IPL 2024: What happens if Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders game is washed out
- Abha Khatua breaks women’s shot put National Record at Federation Cup 2024
- DC vs LSG, IPL 2024: Net Run Rate in focus as Delhi Capitals looks for big win against Lucknow Super Giants
- GT vs KKR Live Weather Updates, IPL 2024: Rain continues to delay toss in Ahmedabad in Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders game
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE