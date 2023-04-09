Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan (c), Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal.
Vijay Shankar replaces Hardik Pandya in Gujarat’s playing XI. For Kolkata, N. Jagadeesan comes in place of Mandeep Singh and Lockie Ferguson replaces Tim Southee.
Rashid Khan wins the toss and Gujarat Titans will bat first.
Rashid Khan replaces Hardik Pandya as captain for Gujarat Titans for today’s match. Rashid says Hardik is not well and has decided to rest.
The boundaries are 65m and 62m on either side of the wicket and the straight boundary is 73m long. Matthew Hayden says is it should be a beautiful batting wicket. The spinners may have a role to play however.
Gujarat Titans will be in search of its third consecutive IPL 2023 win when it takes on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Nitish Rana’s side, having had a shaky start to this year’s competition, reeled off an 81-run win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at home.
There were a few positives for KKR, with Shardul Thakur and Rinku Singh among the runs. A stable batter at No. 3 is still a concern for them, but thanks to match-winning spinners like Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, the Knight Riders will feel confident. If KKR adopts a three-man spin attack, it could consider opening the bowling with Narine while Chakravarthy and the third spinner operate through the middle overs. The lack of penetrative fast bowling options means KKR must rely on its potent spin options for early breakthroughs.
Knight Riders has signed England batter Jason Roy, for Rs 2.8 crore, as a replacement player. Roy last played the IPL in 2021, having pulled out in 2022 after being acquired by the Titans in the auction. KKR’s batting line-up, on paper, is arguably one of the weakest in the competition – especially if Andre Russell fails to fire and Venkatesh Iyer’s starting troubles continue. Much will depend on whether the openers can click but they will have to contend with Mohammad Shami’s early seam movement and Alzarri Joseph’s middle-over hostility. Roy has joined the Kolkata side and if available for Sunday, he will be a big boost for it.
KKR’s batting line-up blended right and left-handers – three apiece in the top six – in the win against RCB, a combination that will lend flexibility in tackling Rashid Khan. The Titans leggie has dismissed left-handers 44 times in the IPL at 6.55 and right-handers 73 times at 6.30. Rashid’s faceoff with Russell could be decisive; he has dismissed him four times in T20 cricket and conceded 54 off 38.
Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan has done a commendable job filling the gap left by Kane Williamson at No. 3 for Gujarat Titans. Not for nothing did Indian spin spearhead R. Ashwin want him fast-tracked into the Tamil Nadu side after he had played just one TNPL game in 2021. Sudharsan had scored 358 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of just under 144 that year.
The presence of a finisher like David Miller has allowed GT to combine Miller’s belligerence with the calmness of anchor players like Sudharsan.
The Narendra Modi Stadium has 11 pitches, six red and five black-soil pitches. The one used for the IPL opener had bounce, and although there was not much pace in it, it still offered some appreciable seam movement early on. KKR’s potent spin department would perhaps discourage GT from using a black-soil deck that turns and stops — one of the many advantages of the home-and-away format, where teams can tailor the pitches at home to challenge the visiting teams.
Both sides have been robust in death bowling, conceding less than 10 runs per over between 17-20. The attack with better planning and accuracy in execution will enjoy an upper hand in Ahmedabad.
- Ayan Acharya
Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Sai Sudharsan
All-rounders: Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya, Sunil Narine
Bowlers: Rashid Khan (c), Shardul Thakur (vc), Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy
Team composition: GT 6:5 KKR Credits Left: 9.0
Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI (Batting first): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (c), N. Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI (Bowling first): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.
Impact Player options: Vaibhav Arora, N. Jagadeesan, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma.
Gujarat Titans Predicted XI (Batting first): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph.
Gujarat Titans Predicted XI (Bowling first): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Joshua Little, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph.
Impact Player options: Abhinav Manohar, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Dasun Shanaka, KS Bharat.
Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy (replacement).
Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka (replacement), Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.
When will GT vs KKR IPL 2023 be played?
The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will be held on April 9, Sunday.
Where will GT vs KKR, IPL 2023 be played?
The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
What time will GT vs KKR, IPL 2023 start?
The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 3:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast GT vs KKR, IPL 2023 match?
The match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where is the GT vs KKR, IPL 2023 live streaming available?
The IPL 2023 match Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app.