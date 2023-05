GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2023: Playing XI updates, Impact Player picks; Gujarat vs Lucknow squads for today

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will face off in an IPL 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Here are the fantasy picks and predicted playing XIs ahead of the match:

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI (Batting first): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami.

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI (Bowling first): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami, Joshua Little.

Gujarat Titans impact sub options: Joshua Little, Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi, R. Sai Kishore, B. Sai Sudharsan.

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI (Batting first): Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI (Bowling first): Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (c), Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Lucknow Super Giants impact sub options: Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad.

GT VS LSG DREAM11 PREDICTION Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Wriddhiman Saha Batters: Shubman Gill, David Miller All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis (vc), Krunal Pandya Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi Team Composition: GT 6:5 LSG Credits Left: 7.0