GT vs MI head-to-head in IPL: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians stats, most runs, wickets

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will face off in an IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Gujarat and Mumbai have only played one game against each other in IPL. Mumbai won the game by five runs.

ALSO READ: MUMBAI INDIANS VS GUJARAT GIANTS IPL 2023 PREVIEW

GT vs MI HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 1 Gujarat Titans won: 0 Mumbai Indians won: 1 Last result: Mumbai Indians won by 5 runs (Brabourne; 2022)

GUJARAT TITANS OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT AHMEDABAD Matches played: 4 Won: 2 Lost: 2 Win%: 50.00 Last result: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by three wickets (2023) Longest winning streak: 2 matches (May 2022-April 2023) Longest losing streak: 2 matches (April 2023)

MOST RUNS IN GT vs MI MATCHES IN IPL

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Wriddhiman Saha (GT) 1 55 55.00 137.50 55 Shubman Gill (GT) 1 52 52.00 144.44 52 Ishan Kishan (MI) 1 45 45.00 155.17 45

MOST WICKETS IN GT vs MI MATCHES IN IPL