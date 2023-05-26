IPL News

GT vs MI head-to-head record, IPL 2023 Playoffs: Most runs, wickets ahead of Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Qualifier 2 match

GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Here all the head-to-head numbers you need to know for the Playoffs match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad on Friday. 

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 26 May, 2023 07:32 IST
CHENNAI 26 May, 2023 07:32 IST
Rohit Sharma’s MI will be eyeing a second successive win over GT and a seventh IPL final.

Rohit Sharma’s MI will be eyeing a second successive win over GT and a seventh IPL final. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Here all the head-to-head numbers you need to know for the Playoffs match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad on Friday. 

Gujarat Titans hosts Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The winner of the match will face Chennai Super Kings in the final at the same venue on Sunday.

Also Read
IPL 2023, Qualifier 2: Intuitive Mumbai Indians may have the edge over clinical Gujarat Titans

While the Titans lost to CSK in the Qualifier 1 match on Tuesday by 15 runs, five-time champion MI beat Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in Chennai on Wednesday.

MI and GT will be locking horns for the third time this season, having previously won the ties on their respective home grounds during the league stage.

GT vs MI HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL

Matches played: 3

Gujarat Titans won: 1

Mumbai Indians won: 2

Last result: Mumbai Indians won by 27 runs (Mumbai - May 12, 2023)

Since winning the IPL 2022 final in Ahmedabad, the Titans have played seven league games this season at the ground, winning five and losing on three occasions. It lost twice while defending totals against Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, besides a five-run defeat against Delhi Capitals.

GT OVERALL IPL RECORD IN AHMEDABAD
Matches played: 8
Won: 5
Lost: 3
Win%: 62.5
Last result: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs (2023)

The toss has not been an integral factor at the venue this season. Teams batting first have lost three of the seven games. Despite its hard-hitting defeats to RR and KKR, the Titans have managed to defend three totals after losing the toss in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2023 STATS AT AHMEDABAD
Matches played: 7
Team batting first won: 3
Team batting second won: 4
Average first innings score: 187.28
Highest successful chase: 2017

MOST RUNS IN GT VS MI IN IPL

BatterMatchesRunsStrike RateAverageHighest Score
Suryakumar Yadav (MI)2139193.0569.50103*
Shubman Gill (GT)3114144.3038.0056
David Miller (GT)3106170.9653.0046

MOST WICKETS IN GT VS MI IN IPL

BowlerMatchesWicketsEconomy RateAverageBBI
Rashid Khan (GT)386.7510.124/30
Piyush Chawla (MI)248.7517.502/34
Akash Madhwal (MI)137.7510.333/31

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Akash Madhwal’s fifer powers Mumbai Indians to 81-run win in Eliminator; LSG vs MI match analysis in five minutes

Who after Dhoni? CSK’s next captaincy candidates in IPL

WATCH: Nitish, Rinku power KKR to a six-wicket win over CSK; Match analysis in five minutes

Slide shows

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Punjab vs Rajasthan Match in Pictures

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us