Gujarat Titans hosts Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The winner of the match will face Chennai Super Kings in the final at the same venue on Sunday.

While the Titans lost to CSK in the Qualifier 1 match on Tuesday by 15 runs, five-time champion MI beat Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in Chennai on Wednesday.

MI and GT will be locking horns for the third time this season, having previously won the ties on their respective home grounds during the league stage.

GT vs MI HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL

Matches played: 3

Gujarat Titans won: 1

Mumbai Indians won: 2

Last result: Mumbai Indians won by 27 runs (Mumbai - May 12, 2023)

Since winning the IPL 2022 final in Ahmedabad, the Titans have played seven league games this season at the ground, winning five and losing on three occasions. It lost twice while defending totals against Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, besides a five-run defeat against Delhi Capitals.

GT OVERALL IPL RECORD IN AHMEDABAD Matches played: 8 Won: 5 Lost: 3 Win%: 62.5 Last result: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs (2023)

The toss has not been an integral factor at the venue this season. Teams batting first have lost three of the seven games. Despite its hard-hitting defeats to RR and KKR, the Titans have managed to defend three totals after losing the toss in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2023 STATS AT AHMEDABAD Matches played: 7 Team batting first won: 3 Team batting second won: 4 Average first innings score: 187.28 Highest successful chase: 2017

MOST RUNS IN GT VS MI IN IPL

Batter Matches Runs Strike Rate Average Highest Score Suryakumar Yadav (MI) 2 139 193.05 69.50 103* Shubman Gill (GT) 3 114 144.30 38.00 56 David Miller (GT) 3 106 170.96 53.00 46

MOST WICKETS IN GT VS MI IN IPL