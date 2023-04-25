Gujarat Titans will take on Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI

GT (Batting first): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Mohammad Shami.

GT (Bowling first): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma.

Impact Player options: Josh Little, R. Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma, KS Bharat, Jayant Yadav.

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI

MI (batting first): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla,

MI (bowling first): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

MI Impact Player options: Jason Behrendorff, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Suryakumar Yadav, Arshad Khan.

Toss Stats

The coin flip has favoured Hardik Pandya and Co. in five of Gujarat’s six matches so far. The side has gone on to win four of those five fixtures. MI, on the other hand, has won three coin tosses, losing as many. In terms of matches, they have an identical record, thus far, this season.

GT TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023

⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, decided to field - Won by five wickets (Chennai)

vs CSK: Won the toss, decided to field - Won by five wickets (Chennai) ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Delhi)

vs DC: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Delhi) ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, chose to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad)

vs KKR: Won the toss, chose to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad) ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mohali)

vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mohali) ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, asked to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad)

vs RR: Lost the toss, asked to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad) ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by seven runs (Lucknow)

MI TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023