GT vs MI Toss updates LIVE, IPL 2023 Playoffs: Will coin flip favour Rohit or Hardik in Qualifier 2 today?

Gujarat Titans faces Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

GT and MI will lock horns for the third time this season, with both sides winning the ties on their respective home grounds during the league stage.

Hardik Pandya’s Titans have won the toss and the match on six out of nine occasions. Rohit Sharma’s MI has also followed a similar pattern of winning six matches where it has won the toss.

GT toss results in IPL 2023:

vs RCB: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Bengaluru) ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 15 runs (Chennai)

