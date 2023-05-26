IPL News

GT vs MI Toss updates LIVE, IPL 2023 Playoffs: Will coin flip favour Rohit or Hardik in Qualifier 2 today?

GT vs MI Toss, Qualifier 2: Get the live toss prediction and update for the IPL 2023 Playoffs Mumbai indians vs Gujarat Titans match on Friday. 

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 26 May, 2023 16:07 IST
Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans faces Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match in Ahmedabad.

Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans faces Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans faces Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

GT and MI will lock horns for the third time this season, with both sides winning the ties on their respective home grounds during the league stage.

GT vs MI head-to-head record, IPL 2023 Playoffs: Most runs, wickets ahead of Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Qualifier 2 match

Hardik Pandya’s Titans have won the toss and the match on six out of nine occasions. Rohit Sharma’s MI has also followed a similar pattern of winning six matches where it has won the toss.

GT toss results in IPL 2023:

  • ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, opted to field - Won by five wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by seven runs (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 55 runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by five runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by nine wickets (Jaipur)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 56 runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 27 runs (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 32 runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 15 runs (Chennai)

MI IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

  • ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by eight wickets (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by six wickets (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by five wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 14 runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Lost by 13 runs (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Lost by 55 runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 27 runs (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by five runs (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by eight wickets (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by 81 runs (Chennai)

