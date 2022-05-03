PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2022 updates: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Dream11 fantasy prediction; toss at 7:00 PM IST

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans from the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The last time Gujarat Titans faced Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture, Rahul Tewatia hit two sixes off the last two deliveries to seal the deal for the new entrant.

And when the two teams meet at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday, Gujarat Titans, which has won eight out of nine games, will once again be pinning its hopes on Tewatia. After being roped in by the Titans for a whopping Rs 9 crore in the auction, the all-rounder from Haryana has justified his price tag, emerging as one of the match-winners for the franchise.

The Titans have fired in every department, under the watchful eyes of captain Hardik Pandya. While Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill have made their presence felt as openers, the middle-order has been solid with Hardik, David Miller and Rashid Khan. Coming into the tournament after a long break, Hardik has so far amassed 308 runs in the tournament and has led the side from the front.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, has been inconsistent with five defeats in nine outings and it needs to regroup in a bid to stay in contention for the playoffs. Even though skipper Mayank Agarwal, batters Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone have done well in patches, and their lack of consistency has been a concern.

While pacer Arshdeep Singh has impressed, the seasoned campaigners Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar need to shoulder more responsibility and be consistent.

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Odean Smith, Liam Livingstone (vc), Hardik Pandya (c)

Bowlers: Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami

Team Composition: PBKS 6: 5 GT Credits Left: 0.0

GT VS PBKS FULL SQUADS Gujarat Titans (GT): Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade (wk), Gurkeerat Singh, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharsan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz* (wk). *Rahmanullah Gurbaz replaced Jason Roy, who pulled out of IPL 2022 citing the challenge of extended bio-bubble stay. Punjab Kings (PBKS): Mayank Agarwal (c), Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Benny Howell.

