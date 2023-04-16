IPL News

GT vs RR head-to-head record in IPL: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals stats, most runs, wickets

GT vs RR, IPL 2023: Here is the head-to-head record between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

Team Sportstar
16 April, 2023
Hardik Pandya has been the highest scorer and wicket-taker for Gujarat Titans versus Rajasthan Royals.

Hardik Pandya has been the highest scorer and wicket-taker for Gujarat Titans versus Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: PTI

Gujarat Titans will take on Rajasthan Royals in Match 23 of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya & Co. hold the bragging right over Sanju Samson’s team. In IPL 2022, they faced off three times and the Titans prevailed on all three occasions.

The last match between the two was the final where the Titans beat Roayls by seven wickets to lift their maiden title.

Here is the head-to-head record between the teams:

GT vs RR HEAD TO HEAD RECORD IN IPL
Played: 3
GT: 3
RR: 0
Last Result: Gujarat Titans won by 7 wickets (Mumbai, 2022)

MOST RUNS IN GT vs RR

BatterMatchesRunsAverageStrike RateHighest Score
Jos Buttler (RR)318260.66158.2689
Hardik Pandya (GT)3161161.00147.7087*
David Miller (GT)3131-184.5068*

MOST WICKETS IN GT vs RR

BowlerMatchesWicketsEconomy RateAverage BBI
Hardik Pandya (GT)355.769.803/17
Yash Dayal (GT)359.4520.803/40
Lockie Ferguson (GT)236.4215.003/23

