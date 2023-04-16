GT vs RR head-to-head record in IPL: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals stats, most runs, wickets

Gujarat Titans will take on Rajasthan Royals in Match 23 of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Hardik Pandya & Co. hold the bragging right over Sanju Samson’s team. In IPL 2022, they faced off three times and the Titans prevailed on all three occasions.
The last match between the two was the final where the Titans beat Roayls by seven wickets to lift their maiden title.
Here is the head-to-head record between the teams:
GT vs RR HEAD TO HEAD RECORD IN IPL
Played: 3
GT: 3
RR: 0
Last Result: Gujarat Titans won by 7 wickets (Mumbai, 2022)
MOST RUNS IN GT vs RR
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|3
|182
|60.66
|158.26
|89
|Hardik Pandya (GT)
|3
|161
|161.00
|147.70
|87*
|David Miller (GT)
|3
|131
|-
|184.50
|68*
MOST WICKETS IN GT vs RR
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|Hardik Pandya (GT)
|3
|5
|5.76
|9.80
|3/17
|Yash Dayal (GT)
|3
|5
|9.45
|20.80
|3/40
|Lockie Ferguson (GT)
|2
|3
|6.42
|15.00
|3/23