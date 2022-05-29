IPL News

IPL Final LIVE, GT vs RR: Latest pictures, social media updates; Twitter praises Hardik's record spell against Rajasthan

IPL 2022 FINAL LIVE, GT vs RR: Follow all the live pictures and social media buzz of the Indian Premier League 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

AHMEDABAD Last Updated: 29 May, 2022 21:49 IST

Jos Buttler is unstoppable at the moment.   -  SPORTZPICS

IPL 2022 FINAL: LIVE UPDATES from the GT vs RR match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

9:27PM: The Hardik juggernaut continues! 3/17, the best bowling by an Indian pacer in a final.

Hardik Pandya dismisses Hetmyer.   -  SPORTZPICS

 

9:10PM: Massive jolt for RR fans!

Hardik Pandya ends Jos Buttler's IPL campaign with the bat.   -  SPORTZPICS

 

9:05PM: How good has 'skipper' Hardik been?

 

9:04PM: The spin wizard has struck early, folks.

Rashid Khan removes Devdutt Padikkal.   -  SPORTZPICS

 

9:00PM: Liam Livingstone, PBKS' explosive star of IPL 2022....

 

8:57PM: The most expensive player in IPL history is back rooting for his old franchise.

 

8:52PM: Jos Buttler becomes only the second batter after Virat Kohli to cross over 850 runs in a season. Can he notch up a record fifth ton this season?

8:50PM:  Jos Buttler becomes second-highest run scorer in an IPL season, goes past Warner

8:42PM: Hardik Pandya dismisses skipper Sanju Samson.

Skipper Hardik Pandya picked his first IPL wicket in an IPL final after five attempts.

 

8:39PM IST: A classic 2008 reunion!

 

8:35PM IST: Jos Buttler nears 850 runs, will become the second-highest scorer in an IPL season.

Jos Buttler.   -  SPORTZPICS

 

8:30PM IST: Lockie is shooting up in the PowerPlay.

Lockie Ferguson bowls the fastest bowl (157.3kph) of IPL 2022.   -  SPORTZPICS

 

