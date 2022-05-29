IPL Final LIVE, GT vs RR: Latest pictures, social media updates; Twitter praises Hardik's record spell against Rajasthan

IPL 2022 FINAL: LIVE UPDATES from the GT vs RR match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

9:46: ? STAT ALERT



How's that for the attendance for the #TATAIPL 2022 Final! #GTvRR



Follow The Final https://t.co/8QjB0b5UX7 pic.twitter.com/04qqGQvUCL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2022

9:38: HARDIK the BOWLER is back .. what a spell captain @hardikpandya7 @gujarat_titans — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 29, 2022

9:37: Brilliant spell by Hardik in this big game. Now caught the biggest fish of the match. #GTvsRR — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 29, 2022

9:36: So good to see @hardikpandya7 bowling again truly at his best when doing both skills! #IPL2022 @gujarat_titans https://t.co/eYu6Fq2QG3 — Marizanne Kapp (@kappie777) May 29, 2022

9:33:

9:27PM: The Hardik juggernaut continues! 3/17, the best bowling by an Indian pacer in a final.

Hardik Pandya dismisses Hetmyer. - SPORTZPICS

9:10PM: Massive jolt for RR fans!

Hardik Pandya ends Jos Buttler's IPL campaign with the bat. - SPORTZPICS

9:05PM: How good has 'skipper' Hardik been?

Very impressed with how Hardik Pandya has handled things so far; and that includes these two overs he has bowled. #GT look calmer. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 29, 2022

9:04PM: The spin wizard has struck early, folks.

Rashid Khan removes Devdutt Padikkal. - SPORTZPICS

9:00PM: Liam Livingstone, PBKS' explosive star of IPL 2022....

Good luck to both teams tonight… the best two teams throughout the tournament in my opinion! @gujarat_titans vs @rajasthanroyals may the best team win! But there will be a certain guy looking down tonight very proud of his boys in pink! #IPLFinal — Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) May 29, 2022

8:57PM: The most expensive player in IPL history is back rooting for his old franchise.

Once a Royal…always a royal! Good luck today @rajasthanroyals #hallabol pic.twitter.com/xoez4bShl8 — Chris Morris (@Tipo_Morris) May 29, 2022

8:52PM: Jos Buttler becomes only the second batter after Virat Kohli to cross over 850 runs in a season. Can he notch up a record fifth ton this season?

8:50PM: Jos Buttler becomes second-highest run scorer in an IPL season, goes past Warner

8:42PM: Hardik Pandya dismisses skipper Sanju Samson.

Skipper Hardik Pandya picked his first IPL wicket in an IPL final after five attempts.

8:39PM IST: A classic 2008 reunion!

Sanju if needed just shout out, 8 champion Royals are in the house. I can still field at point. Trust me ball nahi nikalne dunga. Let's do it for Warnie boys. #iplfinals ⁦@rajasthanroyals⁩ pic.twitter.com/lsfL8Wyn4H — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 29, 2022

8:35PM IST: Jos Buttler nears 850 runs, will become the second-highest scorer in an IPL season.

Jos Buttler. - SPORTZPICS

8:30PM IST: Lockie is shooting up in the PowerPlay.