IPL LIVE score SRH vs GT: Sunrisers Hyderabad takes on Gujarat Titans

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.

SRH vs GT PREVIEW

Gujarat Titans couldn't have asked for a better start to its maiden IPL campaign with three straight wins and would look to continue it when it takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Stadium here on Monday.

Titans pulled off a heist in its last match against Punjab Kings when Rahul Tewatia knocked off the required 12 runs with two sixes off the final two balls of the match.

Opener Shubhman Gill has looked in pristine touch, scoring at a brisk pace without taking many risks and the team will hope he continues to give solid starts so that the rest of the batting unit can bat around him.



READ: CSK paying the price for poor choices at IPL 2022 auction

If fellow opener Matthew Wade can chip in with quick runs, the team’s batting unit will look more threatening while reducing the pressure on the likes of captain Hardik Pandya and David Miller as well.

Sunrisers come into the game after a morale-boosting first win of the tournament against Chennai Super Kings.

After the bowlers restricted CSK to a modest score, openers Abhishek Sharma and skipper Kane Williamson laid the foundation for an easy eight-wicket win with an 89-run stand.

Sunrisers though will face a much bigger test against a strong bowling attack of the Titans led by Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and its former player Rashid Khan, all of whom are in good wicket-taking form.

How the Sunrisers' top-order face up to the Titans’ bowlers could well determine which way the match goes.

SRH vs GT FULL SQUADS

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Shashank Singh, R Samarth, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Umran Malik, Saurabh Dubey, Fazhalaq Farooqui, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans?

The IPL 2022 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.