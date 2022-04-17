Miller, Rashid shine as Gujarat Titans hand Chennai Super Kings fifth loss in six games

David Miller cemented Gujarat Titan’s position at the top of the table with a sensational unbeaten 94 (51b, 8x4, 6x6) to help his side beat Chennai Super Kings by three wickets for its fifth win of the season at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

Chasing 170 for victory, the Titans were in a spot of bother at 16 for three in the fourth over, with Maheesh Theekshana picking up two wickets. That's when Miller walked in.

For a large part of the chase, Miller was single-handedly keeping his side in the hunt before Rashid Khan chipped in with a valuable 40 off 21 balls. The duo added 70 off 37 balls for the sixth wicket.

GT vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by three wickets

After being watchful for a few overs, Miller went after Moeen Ali hitting him for a four and six through long-on.

He then took on CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja in the 12th over, hitting him for two sixes, one over long-on and square leg, before a four through covers brought up his 50.

Rashid, who was leading the Titans in the absence of an injured Hardik Pandya, held fort at the other end until the 18th over.

With 48 needed off the last three overs, Rashid went after Chris Jordan, hitting the English bowler for three sixes and a four, pocketing 25 runs.

The Afghan all-rounder stayed low to get underneath the deliveries and used his supple wrists to whip them over midwicket and point with power and timing.

Despite some nervy moments towards the end, Miller prevailed, knocking off 13 in the last over from Jordan with a ball to spare.

Gaikwad comes good

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad finally found form in front of a boisterous home crowd — predominantly decked in CSK’ yellow — with a valuable 73 (48b, 5x4, 5x6) to help his side post 169 for five.

Electing to field, Titans’ lead pacer Mohammed Shami produced a brilliant three-over spell in the PowerPlay with superb lengths and had the CSK batters rooted to the crease.

After a sedate start, Ambati Rayudu (46), promoted to No. 4, and Ruturaj revived the defending champion’s innings with a 92-run stand for the third wicket off just 55 balls.

At the halfway stage, CSK was 66 for two. But in the four overs after that, both batters cut loose and added 58 runs between the 11th and 14th over.

However, the Titans got back into the game, thanks to their pacers. Joseph conceded just 11 in his last two overs and also removed Rayudu. Jadeja’s unbeaten 22 off 12 balls with two sixes in the last over helped CSK to just about a par score which eventually was not enough in the end.