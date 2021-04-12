IPL 2021: Harbhajan opens up on matchups, Kuldeep and Mumbai Indians

Legendary off-spinner Harbhajan Singh didn’t arrive in the era of matchup statistics. He still believes that it takes “one good ball” for any bowler to get a set batsman out.

Ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders’ clash against Mumbai Indians at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, the seasoned campaigner highlighted how he has been helping the spinners.

RELATED| IPL 2021 preview: Can KKR break the MI jinx?

Harbhajan spent 10 seasons with MI before moving to Chennai Super Kings in 2018. He joined KKR in 2021. “[It is important to know] how to bowl to a particular batsman. I have played a lot of cricket in Chennai in this stadium. I have been telling them what are the areas we need to work on and the lengths we need to bowl to get the batsmen out.

“Every bowler has the best ball and you have to have the mindset of picking wickets. If you are looking to bowl dots only, that may not happen,” he said at the pre-match press conference.

RELATED| IPL 2021: Rana, Tripathi, bowlers shine as KKR beats SRH by 10 runs

Kuldeep ‘big match-winner’



Harbhajan feels chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who has dropped down in the pecking order due to lack of form, will be back soon. “Kuldeep is a big match winner. When he played for India, nobody told him how to bowl. He still has the talent. There comes a time when a player is not able to give his best but the effort remains the same. I don’t see anything wrong in his bowling. It has happened to many big bowlers. He will come good for KKR and later on for Team India as well," said the 40-year-old, who returned to the league after two years.