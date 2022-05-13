RCB vs PBKS: Hazlewood bowls most expensive spell of IPL 2022

Josh Hazlewood bowled the most expensive spell in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 against Punjab Kings on Friday, ending with figures of 4-0-64-0.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer went past Sunrisers Hyderabad's Marco Jansen, who had returned figures of 4-0-63-0 against Gujarat Titans earlier in the tournament.

Hazlewood is followed by teammates Mohammed Siraj (4-0-59-2 against Punjab Kings) and Akash Deep (4-058-0 against Chennai Super Kings) on the list of the most expensive spells this season. Super Kings' Chris Jordan rounds up the top five with figures of 4-0-58-0 against Titans.

Hazlewood had a forgettable start to the evening as Jonny Bairstow took a toll on the 31-year-old in the second over of the match, smashing him for a 22-run over, which included two fours and two sixes. Hazlewood then recovered to concede just seven runs in his second over. Jitesh Sharma struck two consecutive fours to make it 11 runs off Hazlewood's third over as he came back to bowl the 16th.

Having being punished for 40 runs in his first three overs, Hazlewood bowled out in the 19th with Punjab looked to close its innings out on a high. An Englishman - Bairstow - had ransacked the Australian's first over and another piled misery on him; Liam Livingstone struck two fours and as many sixes in a 24-run over to leave Hazlewood with an unenviable record to his name.