IPL 2020: Injured Amit Mishra ruled out of the tournament Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2020. Santadeep Dey Kolkata 05 October, 2020 16:53 IST Amit Mishra and Ricky Ponting (background) sharing a light moment during a practice session. - DELHI CAPITALS Santadeep Dey Kolkata 05 October, 2020 16:53 IST Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League, sources confirmed to Sportstar on Monday."Yes, Mishy will not be playing because of the injury and it is confirmed. It will be a big loss to Delhi Capitals," a source said.Mishra, a vital cog in DC's machinery, had played three matches and taken as many wickets, this season, but, on Saturday, he picked up a a flexor tendon injury to the ring finger of his bowling hand whilst attempting to take a catch in the game against the Kolkata Knight Riders.READ: Amit Mishra: UAE conditions look neutral so farThe 37-year-old is one of the most successful bowlers in the league, having taken 160 wickets from 150 matches, at an average of 24.19. He is the second-highest wicket taker of all time after Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (170).Delhi Capitals later issued a press release, stating that the bowler will consult a specialist on his return to India for recovery and rehabilitation. "Mishra will now consult with a specialist over the next few days to determine the most appropriate course of management for this unfortunate injury. Everyone at Delhi Capitals wishes him a speedy recovery," the statement read.