IPL 2020 auction: 10 players who could start a bidding war

A look at the 10 cricketers who could prompt a bidding war among the eight franchisees before Hugh Edmeades, the auctioneer, pounds his gavel and pronounces them “sold” on Wednesday.

Overseas Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

Base price: ₹2 crore

The Australian big-hitter is returning to mainstream cricket after taking a break to focus on his mental health. Known as someone who can change the course of a game in a matter of balls, Maxwell has made his presence felt in the tournament in the past and he will be hoping to make it count yet again.

Pat Cummins (Australia)

Base price: ₹2 crore

The last time the Australian pace spearhead featured in the IPL, in 2017, he claimed 15 wickets for Delhi Daredevils. Having missed the last two editions, the top-ranked Test bowler is set for a fat purse yet again. Even though he hasn’t played too many T20I fixtures in the last couple of years, his prowess and the demand for pacers will mean he will chased by many franchisees.

Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies)

Base price: ₹50 lakh

He may have failed to live up to his hefty pay cheque last year, having been released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore but the Caribbean batsman has made a strong case for himself during the West Indies’ ongoing tour. After becoming the highest run-scorer in the T20I series — 120 runs in three matches, at a strike-rate of 151.89 — Hetmyer also hammered a ton in the first ODI a couple of days ago.

Chris Morris (South Africa)

Base price: ₹1 crore

The South African was not retained by Delhi Capitals for his poor show in the last edition of the IPL. But his tag of a death bowler and a strong finisher in T20s could well translate into him being in the limelight again in the auction.

Alex Carey (Australia)

Base price: ₹50 lakh

At a base price of ₹50 lakh, Australian Carey could well emerge as a surprise package in this year’s auction. Despite featuring in six T20Is for Australia this year, Carey did not have to bat even once. However, the wicketkeeper-batsman, considered a perfect finisher, proved his mettle in this year’s World Cup, batting lower down the order. He finished with an impressive 375 runs in 10 matches at the World Cup, averaging 62.50.