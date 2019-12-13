IPL auction: Numbers tell the story

332: Total players registered in the auction after pruning the initial list of 997.



143: Indian cricketers registered for the auction, including 19 capped players.



189: Overseas cricketers in the auction, including three from Associate nations Scotland, UAE, and the US. Australia will have the largest representation after Indians, with 35 players shortlisted for the auction.



7: Cricketers with the maximum base price of Rs. 2 crore. They are Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell (all Australia), Dale Steyn (South Africa) and Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka).



Rs. 1.5 crore: Highest base price opted by only one Indian cricketer, Robin Uthappa, who has been released by KKR. The likes of Piyush Chawla, Uthappa’s teammate at KKR, and Jaydev Unadkat, who will feature in his third consecutive auction, have opted for Rs. 1 crore as base price.



73: Maximum slots available among all eight teams combined for the auction to be held in Kolkata from 3.30pm on December 19.



Watch out for: Glenn Maxwell, David Miller, Robin Uthappa, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.