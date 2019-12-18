IPL 2020 auction: Four star players to emerge from the Mumbai Indians

The IPL auction on December 19 is an opportunity for the eight teams in to plug the gaps in their squads, and even overhaul the core of the sides if they so wish. Four time champion Mumbai Indians have spent Rs 71.95 crore (US$ 10.2 million approx.) and have Rs 13.05 crore (US$ 1.8 million approx.) left in the purse. The Rohit Sharma-led side has a history of throwing up young talents, who have later gone on to represent India at the highest level.

Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah was a teenager when he joined Mumbai Indians, and is now the No. 1 bowler in the ICC rankings in the ODI format. Bumrah was India's highest wicket-taker at the 2019 World Cup: 18 wickets from nine matches. In 2019 across formats, Bumrah has 42 wickets in 19 matches at an economy rate of 3.96 including two five-fors.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik was in his element last IPL season, scoring 402 runs at a strike-rate of 191 plus and 14 wickets apart from 11 catches. The flamboyant Baroda all-rounder was fast tracked into the Indian ODI and T20 side after a successful run in the IPL 2015.

Krunal Pandya

Krunal made his IPL debut with the Mumbai Indians in 2016 and has ever since gone on to become a key member of India's limited-overs squad.

Mayank Markande

Markande made his debut in the 2018 season, playing 14 games and picking 15 wickets. In the 2019 edition in which Mumbai Indians emerged champion, Markande played three games. He has been traded to the Delhi Capitals ahead of this year's IPL auction.