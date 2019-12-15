IPL 2020 auction: Did RCB make a mistake by releasing Shimron Hetmyer?

West Indies hard-hitting batsman Shimron Hetmyer, on Sunday, started off from where he left in the T20I series against India, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The highest run-getter in the T20I series (120 in three matches, at a strike-rate of 151.89), Hetmyer, battered his way to his fifth One-Day International ton off 85 balls. Not just that, he bettered Shai Hope's record (46) of taking the fewest ODI innings to reach five international 100s (38).

His last few performances, however, wouldn't have troubled anybody more than the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) think tank, which released the Guyanese during the trade window ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The 22-year-old had a poor outing last season, having scored just 90 runs from five matches.

Hetmyer, however has been included in the final list of the of 332 cricketers who will go under the hammer at the auction in Kolkata on December 19. The batsman, with a base price of Rs 50 lakh, when asked about his his expectations from the upcoming season and which team he would like to move to, he had told Sportstar on Saturday, "I have zero expectations, man! Any team, I don’t really have a choice.”