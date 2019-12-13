IPL Auction: Maxwell, Steyn, Lynn among 40 players with top base price December 19 auction

A total of 332 players, which includes 134 capped internationals, will feature in the IPL auction, scheduled to be held in Kolkata on December 19. The final roster was pruned from the original list of 971 players, after the eight franchises submitted their wishlists to the IPL.

Players with top base prices

Rs 2 crore (USD 315,000 approx.): Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn & Angelo Mathews

Rs 1.5 Crore 1.5 crore (USD 235,000 approx.): Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Robin Uthappa, Chris Morris, Chris Woakes, Adam Zampa, Shaun Marsh, David Willey, Kane Richardson and Kyle Abbott

Rs 1 Crore (USD 160,000 approx.): Aaron Finch, Sam Curran, Yusuf Pathan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Tom Banton, Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Piyush Chawla, Tim Southee, Martin Guptill, Evin Lewis, Colin Munro, Marcus Stoinis, Mustafizur Rehman, Tom Curran, Ashton Agar, Moises Henriques, D'Arcy Short, James Pattinson, Liam Plunkett, Thisara Perera