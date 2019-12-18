IPL 2020 Auction Live Updates: 338 players go under the hammer in Kolkata

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2020 auction at the ITC Royal Bengal hotel in Kolkata.

Here's all you need to know about the IPL auction to be held in Kolkata today. | IPL 2020 auction FAQs

As another Indian Premier League auction comes along, here is a sneak-peek into the squads of all eight teams. | How the eight squads stack up ahead of auction

PREVIEW

Auctions can be a tricky affair. You never know who might trump you in the bidding wars and go home with the coveted prize. And this is what will play on the minds of the eight franchises as they come to the bidding table on Thursday to pick the best talents for Indian Premier League 2020.

This being a relatively smaller auction -- with only 73 slots to be filled by the eight franchises, of which 29 will be foreign buys -- the idea for the teams is to fill in the gaps and make smart, deft moves before the gavel falls.

So as 338 cricketers -- 190 Indians and 148 overseas players, including three from associate nations -- go under the hammer, the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Glenn Maxwell and Chris Lynn could up the ante.

All eyes will also be on England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan. Having featured for Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past, Morgan could be a lucrative option for franchises like Royal Challengers Bangalore -- which has 12 slots available, of which six are for overseas players. Even Kings XI Punjab, which parted ways with Ravichandran Ashwin and is yet to name a skipper, could go for Morgan, keeping his experience of captaincy in mind.

Read: Five overseas players who can trigger a bidding war

Kings XI Punjab, which has released some of its top players, is left with the biggest purse of Rs 42.70 crore and needs to fill in nine slots -- five Indians and four overseas players. Even franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have 11 berths up for grabs each, and they would be hoping to seal the deal with the best candidates.

Seven overseas players -- Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn and Angelo Mathews -- have set the highest base price of Rs 2 crore. Among the capped Indian players, Robin Uthappa, who was released by Knight Riders last month, has the highest base price of Rs 1.5 crore, followed by Jaydev Unadkat, Yusuf Pathan and Piyush Chawla at Rs 1 crore.

Unadkat, who was the highest buy for the last couple of seasons, was released by Rajasthan Royals this season and it will be interesting to see whether the Saurashtra pacer manages to earn big, this time around.

Read: Maxwell, Steyn, Lynn among 40 players with top base price for auction

Soon after touching base on Wednesday, the franchise officials were briefed about the auction -- which will start from 3.30 pm, with gavel master Hugh Edmeades beginning the proceedings.

The auction will be telecast on Star Sports.