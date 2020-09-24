IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Live: Chahal's golden arm gives Bangalore a breakthrough, again

Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday once again showed why he has been Virat Kohli's go-to man in the Indian Premier League. With Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul putting on a fifty stand in the Powerplay, the RCB needed a breakthrough to stem the flow of runs.

Kohli brought Chahal and his golden arm immediately came to the fore. The leggie cleaned up Agarwal with a googly to break a flourishing opening stand for Kings XI Punjab. Agarwal attempted to drive a good length ball on off through the covers, but the ball snuck through the gap between bat and pad to crash into the stumps.

In the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chahal (3/18) removed Jonny Bairstow and Vijay Shankar off successive balls in the 16th over to tilt the game decisively in his team’s favour.