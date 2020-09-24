Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Live: Chahal's golden arm gives Bangalore a breakthrough, again IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP Live: Kohli brought Chahal and his golden arm came to the fore again. The leggie cleaned up Agarwal with a googly to break what was turning out to be a flourishing opening stand for Kings XI Punjab. Team Sportstar 24 September, 2020 20:16 IST Yuzvendra Chahal has been Virat Kohli's go-to man with the ball. - BCCI/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 24 September, 2020 20:16 IST Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday once again showed why he has been Virat Kohli's go-to man in the Indian Premier League. With Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul putting on a fifty stand in the Powerplay, the RCB needed a breakthrough to stem the flow of runs.Kohli brought Chahal and his golden arm immediately came to the fore. The leggie cleaned up Agarwal with a googly to break a flourishing opening stand for Kings XI Punjab. Agarwal attempted to drive a good length ball on off through the covers, but the ball snuck through the gap between bat and pad to crash into the stumps.READ| IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Live: KL Rahul breaks Sachin Tendulkar's eight-year-old record In the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chahal (3/18) removed Jonny Bairstow and Vijay Shankar off successive balls in the 16th over to tilt the game decisively in his team’s favour. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos