IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020: Live streaming, where to watch and all you need to know

Here's all you need to know about the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match to be held in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 September, 2020 15:58 IST

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will take on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 opener.   -  Sportzpics/BCCI

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 September, 2020 15:58 IST

The Mumbai Indians will begin its Indian Premier League (IPL) title defence against the Chennai Super Kings on September 19. The IPL schedule, which features 10 double-header days, has been released only for the round-robin stage of the tournament.

In all, Dubai will host 24 group stage matches, Abu Dhabi will host 20 and Sharjah 12. Mumbai has held the upper hand against Chennai in the last couple of years, and the head-to-head record still stands at 17-11 in favour of the Rohit Sharma-led side. Here's all you need to know about the high-octane IPL 2020 opener.

FOLLOW | IPL 2020 COVERAGE

At what time does the CSK vs MI match start on the 19th?

7:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local). For the second time, the IPL will take place in the United Arab Emirates.

Where will the CSK vs MI match take place?

At the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What are the key things to know about this match?

Mumbai Indians has won the IPL title four times while CSK has bagged the silverware thrice. Mumbai will be without veteran fast bowler Lasith Malinga, who has pulled out of IPL 2020 owing to personal reasons. CSK will miss the services of Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina, with the duo also missing out because of personal reasons.

Where will the CSK vs MI match be broadcast?

The competition will be broadcast on the Star Sports network in India on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Hindi. The matches will be live streamed on Star’s video on demand platform Disney+Hotstar.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 
IPL Special

  Dugout videos