IPL 2020: Live streaming, where to watch and all you need to know

The Mumbai Indians will begin its Indian Premier League (IPL) title defence against the Chennai Super Kings on September 19. The IPL schedule, which features 10 double-header days, has been released only for the round-robin stage of the tournament.

In all, Dubai will host 24 group stage matches, Abu Dhabi will host 20 and Sharjah 12. Mumbai has held the upper hand against Chennai in the last couple of years, and the head-to-head record still stands at 17-11 in favour of the Rohit Sharma-led side. Here's all you need to know about the high-octane IPL 2020 opener.

At what time does the CSK vs MI match start on the 19th?

7:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local). For the second time, the IPL will take place in the United Arab Emirates.

Where will the CSK vs MI match take place?

At the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What are the key things to know about this match?

Mumbai Indians has won the IPL title four times while CSK has bagged the silverware thrice. Mumbai will be without veteran fast bowler Lasith Malinga, who has pulled out of IPL 2020 owing to personal reasons. CSK will miss the services of Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina, with the duo also missing out because of personal reasons.

Where will the CSK vs MI match be broadcast?

The competition will be broadcast on the Star Sports network in India on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Hindi. The matches will be live streamed on Star’s video on demand platform Disney+Hotstar.