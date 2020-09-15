Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad still under quarantine, doubtful for first two matches Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad is still not out of quarantine, and is doubtful for CSK’s first two matches in the IPL 2020. S.Dinakar Chennai 15 September, 2020 21:26 IST Ruturaj Gaikwad, who tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago, is still not out of quarantine. (File Image) - Shiv Kumar Pushpakar S.Dinakar Chennai 15 September, 2020 21:26 IST Seamer Deepak Chahar is already back bowling in the Chennai Super Kings nets, but Ruturaj Gaikwad, who tested positive for COVID-19 just a day after Chahar, is still not out of quarantine.Speaking to Sportstar from Dubai, CSK CEO, K.S. Viswanathan said, “The recovery period cannot be the same for everybody. Ruturaj has to test negative on successive days. And he has to pass the cardiovascular tests conducted by the BCCI.”READ: Deepak Chahar resumes training with Chennai Super KingsViswanathan added, “I have been speaking to Ruturaj over the phone everyday. He is all right and is asymptomatic.”READ: Understanding the Indian Premier League's financial leversThe hard-hitting 23-year-old Ruturaj’s slower progress from COVID-19 makes him a doubtful starter for CSK’s first two matches. This also bolsters the experienced M. Vijay’s chances. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos