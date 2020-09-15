IPL 2020: CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad still under quarantine, doubtful for first two matches

Seamer Deepak Chahar is already back bowling in the Chennai Super Kings nets, but Ruturaj Gaikwad, who tested positive for COVID-19 just a day after Chahar, is still not out of quarantine.

Speaking to Sportstar from Dubai, CSK CEO, K.S. Viswanathan said, “The recovery period cannot be the same for everybody. Ruturaj has to test negative on successive days. And he has to pass the cardiovascular tests conducted by the BCCI.”

Viswanathan added, “I have been speaking to Ruturaj over the phone everyday. He is all right and is asymptomatic.”

The hard-hitting 23-year-old Ruturaj’s slower progress from COVID-19 makes him a doubtful starter for CSK’s first two matches. This also bolsters the experienced M. Vijay’s chances.