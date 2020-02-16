IPL 2020 News

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, venues

Here is the full schedule, timings and venues of Chennai Super Kings' 2020 Indian Premier League season. CSK will play its home matches at Chepauk.

16 February, 2020 19:27 IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

CSK will play its home matches at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.   -  M. Prabhu

The three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin its campaign against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.

MS Dhoni's men will play its first home game at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on April 2 against Rajasthan Royals.

Below is CSK's full schedule of the league phase of IPL 2020 season.

DateMatchTimeVenue
MAR 29, SUNMumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings8:00 PMMumbai
APR 2, THURChennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals8:00 PMChennai
APR 6, MONKolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings8:00 PMKolkata
APR 11, SATChennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab8:00 PMChennai
APR 13, MONDelhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings8:00 PMDelhi
APR 17, FRIKings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings8:00 PMMohali
APR 19, SUNChennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad8:00 PMChennai
APR 24, FRIChennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians8:00 PMChennai
APR 27, MONChennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore8:00 PMChennai
APR 30, THURSunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings8:00 PMHyderabad
MAY 4, MONRajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings8:00 PMJaipur
MAY 7, THURChennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders8:00 PMChennai
MAY 10, SUNChennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals4:00 PMChennai
MAY 14, THURRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings8:00 PMBengaluru

