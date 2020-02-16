Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, venues

The three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin its campaign against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.

MS Dhoni's men will play its first home game at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on April 2 against Rajasthan Royals.

Below is CSK's full schedule of the league phase of IPL 2020 season.