Home IPL 2020 News Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, venues Here is the full schedule, timings and venues of Chennai Super Kings' 2020 Indian Premier League season. CSK will play its home matches at Chepauk. Team Sportstar 16 February, 2020 19:27 IST CSK will play its home matches at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. - M. Prabhu Team Sportstar 16 February, 2020 19:27 IST The three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin its campaign against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.MS Dhoni's men will play its first home game at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on April 2 against Rajasthan Royals. READ | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians to host Chennai Super Kings in opener on March 29 Below is CSK's full schedule of the league phase of IPL 2020 season.DateMatchTimeVenueMAR 29, SUNMumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings8:00 PMMumbaiAPR 2, THURChennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals8:00 PMChennaiAPR 6, MONKolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings8:00 PMKolkataAPR 11, SATChennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab8:00 PMChennaiAPR 13, MONDelhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings8:00 PMDelhiAPR 17, FRIKings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings8:00 PMMohaliAPR 19, SUNChennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad8:00 PMChennaiAPR 24, FRIChennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians8:00 PMChennaiAPR 27, MONChennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore8:00 PMChennaiAPR 30, THURSunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings8:00 PMHyderabadMAY 4, MONRajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings8:00 PMJaipurMAY 7, THURChennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders8:00 PMChennaiMAY 10, SUNChennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals4:00 PMChennaiMAY 14, THURRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings8:00 PMBengaluru Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos