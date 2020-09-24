IPL 2020 CSK vs DC preview: Can M.S. Dhoni turn the tide for Super Kings?

Chennai Super Kings will enjoy a psychological advantage when it meets Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Co. have outdone the Delhi franchise in 15 out of the 21 games they have played against each other — including one in the United Arab Emirates in 2014 — in the Indian Premier League.

The build-up

The curators have been at work after the first two games of the season. The Kings XI Punjab-Royal Challengers Bangalore match on Thursday will provide a better understanding of the wicket, if at all it behaves differently.

The new ball did move a bit in the initial games. The dew, however, wasn’t a factor in the second innings unlike at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Super Kings, thus far, have managed to record a win and a loss. The batting department is a concern for Dhoni’s men after the debacle against Rajasthan Royals. Shane Watson and Murali Vijay haven’t been getting runs and there is no clarity on Ambati Rayudu’s availability. The hard-hitting batter is nursing a hamstring injury.

Shane Watson is bowled by Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. - BCCI/IPL

Delhi is a confident unit, especially after witnessing Marcus Stoinis’ carnage to lift the side from a precarious position. Kagiso Rabada dominated the Super Over to choke the opponent.

Marcus Stoinis in action against Kings XI Punjab. - BCCI/IPL

The key men

There were talks regarding Dhoni’s decision to bat lower down the order after the side failed to pace their chase better. The boundaries are much bigger in Dubai [than Sharjah]. The big man may just come up the order to buy himself enough time to settle down for the final flourish.

There is no clarity on R. Ashwin’s availability for Delhi after he picked up an injury while fielding in the opening game. Amit Mishra is likely to replace the off-spinner. A call will be taken after the training session on Thursday evening.

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma, who injured himself at training, is under observation. He did some sprinting but hasn’t picked up the ball yet.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav, Keemo Paul

Match details

Match 7, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Venue: Dubai International Stadium

Date: September 25, Thursday.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.