Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 fixtures: Full schedule, dates, timings, venues

Defending champion Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai will also play the last match of the league phase, which ends on November 3, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

READ | IPL 2020 full schedule: Complete list of fixtures, start date, time table

Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals: