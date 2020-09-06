Home IPL 2020 News Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 fixtures: Full schedule, dates, timings, venues IPL 2020 fixtures: Here's the complete list of Delhi Capitals' group stage matches scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates. Team Sportstar 06 September, 2020 18:36 IST Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer and Amit Mishra (right) during IPL 2019. - FILE PHOTO/R.V. MOORTHY Team Sportstar 06 September, 2020 18:36 IST Defending champion Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai will also play the last match of the league phase, which ends on November 3, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.READ | IPL 2020 full schedule: Complete list of fixtures, start date, time table Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals:Day and dateOpponentTime (in IST)VenueSeptember 20, SundayDelhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab7:30 PMDubaiSeptember 25, FridayChennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals7:30 PMDubaiSeptember 29, TuesdayDelhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad7:30 PMAbu DhabiOctober 3, SaturdayDelhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders7.30 PMSharjahOctober 5, MondayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals7.30 PMDubaiOctober 9, FridayRajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals7.30 PMSharjahOctober 11, SundayMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals7.30 PMAbu DhabiOctober 14, WednesdayDelhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals7.30 PMDubaiOctober 17, SaturdayDelhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings7.30 PMSharjahOctober 20, TuesdayKings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals7.30 PMDubaiOctober 24, SaturdayKolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals3.30 PMAbu DhabiOctober 27, TuesdaySunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals7.30 PMDubaiOctober 31, SaturdayDelhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians3.30 PMDubaiNovember 2, MondayDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7.30 PMAbu Dhabi Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos