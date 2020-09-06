IPL 2020 News

Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 fixtures: Full schedule, dates, timings, venues

IPL 2020 fixtures: Here's the complete list of Delhi Capitals' group stage matches scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates.

06 September, 2020 18:36 IST

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer and Amit Mishra (right) during IPL 2019.   -  FILE PHOTO/R.V. MOORTHY

Defending champion Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai will also play the last match of the league phase, which ends on November 3, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals:

Day and dateOpponentTime (in IST)Venue
September 20, SundayDelhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab7:30 PMDubai
September 25, FridayChennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals7:30 PMDubai
September 29, TuesdayDelhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
October 3, SaturdayDelhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders7.30 PMSharjah
October 5, MondayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals7.30 PMDubai
October 9, FridayRajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals7.30 PMSharjah
October 11, SundayMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals7.30 PMAbu Dhabi
October 14, WednesdayDelhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals7.30 PMDubai
October 17, SaturdayDelhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings7.30 PMSharjah
October 20, TuesdayKings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals7.30 PMDubai
October 24, SaturdayKolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals3.30 PMAbu Dhabi
October 27, TuesdaySunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals7.30 PMDubai
October 31, SaturdayDelhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians3.30 PMDubai
November 2, MondayDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7.30 PMAbu Dhabi

