IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020 Match Today, DC vs SRH Predicted XI Playing 11 Live Updates: Focus on R Ashwin

IPL 2020, DC vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, Live Match Day Team Squad Updates: A look at the Predicted XI of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
29 September, 2020 15:02 IST

The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals has recorded two wins in two matches.   -  IPL

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
29 September, 2020 15:02 IST

Delhi Capitals takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

IPL 2020 schedule: Full IPL time table, match timings, fixtures, venues and teams

Delhi with two wins from two matches sits on top of the points table, while Sunrisers is bottom-placed having lost both its matches.

Here's the Predicted XI for both teams.

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

1. Shikhar Dhawan

2. Prithvi Shaw

3. Shreyas Iyer (C)

4. Rishabh Pant (Wk)

5. Shimron Hetmyer (Overseas)

6. Marcus Stoinis (Overseas)

7. Axar Patel

8. Ravichandran Ashwin

9. Sandeep Lamichhane (Overseas)

10. Kagiso Rabada (Overseas)

11. Ishant Sharma

IPL 2020: DC vs SRH - Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

1. David Warner (C/Overseas)

2. Jonny Bairstow (Overseas)

3. Wriddhiman Saha (Wk)

4. Manish Pandey

5. Virat Singh

6. Mitchell Marsh (Overseas)

7. Vijay Shankar

8. Rashid Khan (Overseas)

9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

10. Siddarth Kaul

11. Khaleel Ahmed

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Mohit Sharma, Keemo Paul, Harshal Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Ishant Sharma, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

  Dugout videos

 Related