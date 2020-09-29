Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 Match Today, DC vs SRH Predicted XI Playing 11 Live Updates: Focus on R Ashwin IPL 2020, DC vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, Live Match Day Team Squad Updates: A look at the Predicted XI of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. Team Sportstar 29 September, 2020 15:02 IST The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals has recorded two wins in two matches. - IPL Team Sportstar 29 September, 2020 15:02 IST Delhi Capitals takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. IPL 2020 schedule: Full IPL time table, match timings, fixtures, venues and teamsDelhi with two wins from two matches sits on top of the points table, while Sunrisers is bottom-placed having lost both its matches. Here's the Predicted XI for both teams. Delhi Capitals Predicted XI1. Shikhar Dhawan2. Prithvi Shaw3. Shreyas Iyer (C)4. Rishabh Pant (Wk)5. Shimron Hetmyer (Overseas)6. Marcus Stoinis (Overseas)7. Axar Patel8. Ravichandran Ashwin9. Sandeep Lamichhane (Overseas)10. Kagiso Rabada (Overseas)11. Ishant SharmaIPL 2020: DC vs SRH - Head-to-head record, players to watch out forSunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI 1. David Warner (C/Overseas)2. Jonny Bairstow (Overseas)3. Wriddhiman Saha (Wk)4. Manish Pandey5. Virat Singh6. Mitchell Marsh (Overseas)7. Vijay Shankar8. Rashid Khan (Overseas)9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar10. Siddarth Kaul11. Khaleel AhmedSquads:Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Mohit Sharma, Keemo Paul, Harshal Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Ishant Sharma, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit YadavSunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos