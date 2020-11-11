Aim was to create the winning habit: Rohit after Mumbai wins record fifth IPL title

Mumbai Indians won the IPL for a record fifth time and skipper Rohit Sharma said that his team aimed to create a winning habit.

Rohit made a match-winning knock as he slammed a half-century and helped Mumbai chase down 157 with five wickets in hand.

"I' quite happy with how things went the whole season. We said at the start that we need the winning habit. We couldn't have asked for anything more, right on the money from ball one and we never looked back. I think a lot of credit goes to the people who worked behind the scenes - often they go unnoticed. Our work started long before the IPL started, and we wanted to make sure we filled the gaps in previous seasons.

"I had to find the balance to get the best out of them. I'm not someone who can run behind them with a stick, and it's important to instill confidence in the players," Rohit, who received a cheque of INR 20,00,00,000 for winning the title, said.

The Mumbai skipper further said that key players like Krunal and Hardik Pandya along with Kieron Pollard have played an important role in the team-building process.

"Krunal, Hardik and Pollard have done their job for a long time, they know their roles. Rahul missed out today, and we need to make sure we put an arm around him and assure him that he didn't do anything wrong and that it was a tactical move.

"We made sure Ishan and Surya had confidence - just have to let Ishan loose, and Surya is a more matured player. The kind of form he was in, I should have sacrificed my wicket for Surya. But throughout the tournament he has played some incredible shots. Unfortunately we couldn't have the fans at the stadium. We missed playing at the Wankhede and hopefully we can get back there next year," he added.

Losing captain Shreyas Iyer thanked coach Ricky Ponting for allowing the players to express themselves and said that the former Australian captain knew how to get the best out of the players.

"Ricky, the amount of freedom he gives us is outstanding. The way he motivates players is simply amazing. His team meetings and motivational speeches it quite incredible," Iyer said.

The Delhi skipper further added that winning the tournament would have been better, but he is proud of the fact that his team made it to the final.

"The IPL always amazes you, it's one of the toughest leagues to play. I'm overwhelmed to be part of it, and I'm really proud of my boys, the way they have played to reach the final, it's not easy. Winning the IPL would have been better, but we will see to it that we lift the trophy next year. I would like to thank our fans, and we're thankful for all the support that has been showered on us throughout the season," he added.

Trent Boult has been sensational all throughout the season and on the final, the New Zealand pace sensation, won the Man of the Final award by picking a three-wicket haul.

"Some days I do like the powerplay. It's been a good few months, giving the franchise a good start. With everything going on, I've been welcomed in the side. To have made it across the line, it's been worth it. I wasn't aware of the talk, but I did have a niggle coming into the match. I wanted to be on the stage and happy I came through. I'd like to say I'm relatively experienced," he said.

"Just another match, and I was clear what I had to do. Tried to take a few early wickets, swing the new ball a little bit, that's been my role in the side," Boult added.

- It didn’t bother me: Hardik on not being able to bowl -

All-rounder Hardik Pandya said he was not worried about not being able to bowl through IPL 2020 season.

“It didn’t bother me. I enjoy what I do. For me, it’s about the opportunity. It’s all about preparation. On that front, we did well and focused on improving day by day,” Hardik said after MI won the IPL for fith time.

“I wasn’t able to bowl this year. It’s just about backing myself.”