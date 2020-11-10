IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020 final: Mumbai Indians beats Delhi Capitals to win fifth title

MI vs DC, IPL 2020 final result: Mumbai Indians beats Delhi Capitals by five wickets to become the second franchise after Chennai Super Kings to win back-to-back titles.

Dubai 10 November, 2020 23:03 IST
Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya celebrates MI's IPL 2020 final victory against DC.   -  BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians on Tuesday beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium to win its fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title. The Rohit Sharma-led side had also finished top in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Mumbai also became the first franchise to win consecutive IPL trophies since Chennai Super Kings did so in 2010 and 2011.

More to follow...

