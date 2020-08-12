IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020 in UAE: Karun Nair recovers after testing positive for COVID-19

With the IPL 2020 in UAE set to commence on September 19, it has been learnt that Karun Nair had tested positive for COVID-19 around two weeks ago.

Ashwin Achal
Bengaluru 12 August, 2020 23:01 IST
Karun Nair

Kings XI Punjab's Karun Nair tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago.   -  Akhilesh Kumar

Cricketer Karun Nair tested positive for COVID-19 and has since made a full recovery, the batsman confirmed on Wednesday.

It was learnt that Karun had tested positive for COVID-19 around two weeks ago. He has since recovered, and tested negative a few days ago, Karun informed Sportstar.

Karun represents Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. The league is set to commence at the United Arab Emirates on September 19.

