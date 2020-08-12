IPL 2020 in UAE: Karun Nair recovers after testing positive for COVID-19

Cricketer Karun Nair tested positive for COVID-19 and has since made a full recovery, the batsman confirmed on Wednesday.



It was learnt that Karun had tested positive for COVID-19 around two weeks ago. He has since recovered, and tested negative a few days ago, Karun informed Sportstar.

Karun represents Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. The league is set to commence at the United Arab Emirates on September 19.