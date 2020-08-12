Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 in UAE: Karun Nair recovers after testing positive for COVID-19 With the IPL 2020 in UAE set to commence on September 19, it has been learnt that Karun Nair had tested positive for COVID-19 around two weeks ago. Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 12 August, 2020 23:01 IST Kings XI Punjab's Karun Nair tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago. - Akhilesh Kumar Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 12 August, 2020 23:01 IST Cricketer Karun Nair tested positive for COVID-19 and has since made a full recovery, the batsman confirmed on Wednesday.It was learnt that Karun had tested positive for COVID-19 around two weeks ago. He has since recovered, and tested negative a few days ago, Karun informed Sportstar.READ | IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals fielding coach Dishant Yagnik tests positive for COVID-19 Karun represents Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. The league is set to commence at the United Arab Emirates on September 19. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos