IPL 2020 News

Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 fixtures: Full schedule, dates, timings, venues

IPL 2020 fixtures: Here's the complete list of Royal Challengers Bangalore's group stage matches scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
06 September, 2020 18:28 IST

RCB starts its campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21 in Dubai.   -  K. Murali Kumar

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
06 September, 2020 18:28 IST

The three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) finalist Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will begin its 2020 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on September 21 in Dubai.

Virat Kohli's men will then take on Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians in its second and third matches respectively, before moving to Abu Dhabi for their fourth game on October 3.

Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

READ | IPL 2020 full schedule: Complete list of fixtures, start date, time table

Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.

DATE & DAYMATCHTIME (IST)VENUE
September 21, MondaySunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7:30 PMDubai
September 24, ThursdayKings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7:30 PMDubai
September 28, MondayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians7:30 PMDubai
October 3, SaturdayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals3:30 PMAbu Dhabi
October 5, MondayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals7.30 PMDubai
October 10, SaturdayChennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7.30 PMDubai
October 12, MondayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders7.30 PMSharjah
October 15, ThursdayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab7.30 PMSharjah
October 17, SaturdayRajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore3.30 PMDubai
October 21, WednesdayKolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7.30 PMAbu Dhabi
October 25, SundayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings3.30 PMDubai
October 28, WednesdayMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7.30 PMAbu Dhabi
October 31, SaturdayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad7.30 PMSharjah
November 2, MondayDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7.30 PMAbu Dhabi

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

IPL Special

  Dugout videos

 Related