Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 fixtures: Full schedule, dates, timings, venues

The three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) finalist Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will begin its 2020 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on September 21 in Dubai.

Virat Kohli's men will then take on Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians in its second and third matches respectively, before moving to Abu Dhabi for their fourth game on October 3.

Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.