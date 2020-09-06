Home IPL 2020 News Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 fixtures: Full schedule, dates, timings, venues IPL 2020 fixtures: Here's the complete list of Royal Challengers Bangalore's group stage matches scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates. Team Sportstar 06 September, 2020 18:28 IST RCB starts its campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21 in Dubai. - K. Murali Kumar Team Sportstar 06 September, 2020 18:28 IST The three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) finalist Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will begin its 2020 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on September 21 in Dubai.Virat Kohli's men will then take on Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians in its second and third matches respectively, before moving to Abu Dhabi for their fourth game on October 3.Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.READ | IPL 2020 full schedule: Complete list of fixtures, start date, time table Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.DATE & DAYMATCHTIME (IST)VENUESeptember 21, MondaySunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7:30 PMDubaiSeptember 24, ThursdayKings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7:30 PMDubaiSeptember 28, MondayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians7:30 PMDubaiOctober 3, SaturdayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals3:30 PMAbu DhabiOctober 5, MondayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals7.30 PMDubaiOctober 10, SaturdayChennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7.30 PMDubaiOctober 12, MondayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders7.30 PMSharjahOctober 15, ThursdayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab7.30 PMSharjahOctober 17, SaturdayRajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore3.30 PMDubaiOctober 21, WednesdayKolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7.30 PMAbu DhabiOctober 25, SundayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings3.30 PMDubaiOctober 28, WednesdayMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7.30 PMAbu DhabiOctober 31, SaturdayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad7.30 PMSharjahNovember 2, MondayDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7.30 PMAbu Dhabi Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos