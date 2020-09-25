IPL 2020: Hazlewood makes IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood makes his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings as the MS Dhoni-led side takes on Delhi Capitals in Match 7 of the IPL at the Dubai International Stadium.

Hazlewood comes in place of Lungi Ngidi, who had a forgettable outing against Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2020: DC vs CSK | Live Scorecard

Hazlewood was bought by Chennai for Rs 2 Crore and skipper MS Dhoni opted for the Australian fast bowler in the playing XI instead of Ngidi.

Hazlewood, who has played just 36 T20s has taken 43 wickets with best figures of 4/30.

He was bought by Mumbai Indians in the 2014 edition of the IPL but didn't get to play a game. Hazlewood then decided to pull out of the 2015 IPL before Chennai snapped him for the 2020 season.