Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Hazlewood makes IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings Hazlewood was bought by Chennai for Rs 2 Crore and skipper MS Dhoni opted for the Australian fast bowler in the playing XI instead of Ngidi. Team Sportstar 25 September, 2020 19:16 IST Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood made his IPL debut for CSK. - FILE PHOTO/ GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 25 September, 2020 19:16 IST Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood makes his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings as the MS Dhoni-led side takes on Delhi Capitals in Match 7 of the IPL at the Dubai International Stadium. Hazlewood comes in place of Lungi Ngidi, who had a forgettable outing against Rajasthan Royals. IPL 2020: DC vs CSK | Live ScorecardHazlewood was bought by Chennai for Rs 2 Crore and skipper MS Dhoni opted for the Australian fast bowler in the playing XI instead of Ngidi. Hazlewood, who has played just 36 T20s has taken 43 wickets with best figures of 4/30. He was bought by Mumbai Indians in the 2014 edition of the IPL but didn't get to play a game. Hazlewood then decided to pull out of the 2015 IPL before Chennai snapped him for the 2020 season. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos