IPL 2020: Hazlewood makes IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings

Hazlewood was bought by Chennai for Rs 2 Crore and skipper MS Dhoni opted for the Australian fast bowler in the playing XI instead of Ngidi.

25 September, 2020 19:16 IST

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood made his IPL debut for CSK.   -  FILE PHOTO/ GETTY IMAGES

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood makes his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings as the MS Dhoni-led side takes on Delhi Capitals in Match 7 of the IPL at the Dubai International Stadium.

Hazlewood comes in place of Lungi Ngidi, who had a forgettable outing against Rajasthan Royals.

Hazlewood, who has played just 36 T20s has taken 43 wickets with best figures of 4/30.

He was bought by Mumbai Indians in the 2014 edition of the IPL but didn't get to play a game. Hazlewood then decided to pull out of the 2015 IPL before Chennai snapped him for the 2020 season.

