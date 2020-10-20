IPL 2020 News

KXIP vs DC Predicted Playing 11, Today's Match Players List, IPL 2020 Match 38 Live Updates: Will Pant play vs Rahul's Punjab

IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11, Match Day Team Squad Updates: A look at the Predicted XI and today's players list of Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 October, 2020 13:39 IST
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant after suffering an injury against Rajasthan Royals.   -  BCCI/IPL

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 October, 2020 13:39 IST

Kings XI Punjab takes on Delhi Capitals in match 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai.

IPL 2020 schedule: Full IPL time table, match timings, fixtures, venues and teams

Kings XI Punjab Predicted XI

1. K. L. Rahul (C & Wk)

2. Chris Gayle (Overseas)

3. Mayank Agarwal

4. Glenn Maxwell (Overseas)

5. Mandeep Singh

6. Sarfaraz Khan

7. Krishnappa Gowtham

8. Chris Jordan (Overseas)

9. Ravi Bishnoi

10. Mohammed Shami

11. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Overseas)

IPL 2020 MI vs KXIP preview: Pride at stake for Kings XI Punjab  

DC PREDICTED XI

1. Shikhar Dhawan

2. Prithvi Shaw

3. Shreyas Iyer (C)

4. Rishabh Pant (Wk)

5. Shimron Hetmyer (Overseas)

6. Marcus Stoinis (Overseas)

7. Axar Patel

8. Ravichandran Ashwin

9. Anrich Nortje (Overseas)

10. Kagiso Rabada (Overseas)

11. Tushar Deshpande

WATCH EPISODE 3 OF SPORTSTAR'S NEWEST SERIES T20 TIME FEATURING AAKASH CHOPRA

 

Squads:

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (WK/C), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav.

 

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

 IPL today: All you need to know

  Dugout videos