Home IPL 2020 News KXIP vs DC Predicted Playing 11, Today's Match Players List, IPL 2020 Match 38 Live Updates: Will Pant play vs Rahul's Punjab IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11, Match Day Team Squad Updates: A look at the Predicted XI and today's players list of Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals. Team Sportstar 20 October, 2020 13:39 IST Rishabh Pant after suffering an injury against Rajasthan Royals. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 20 October, 2020 13:39 IST Kings XI Punjab takes on Delhi Capitals in match 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai.IPL 2020 schedule: Full IPL time table, match timings, fixtures, venues and teamsKings XI Punjab Predicted XI1. K. L. Rahul (C & Wk)2. Chris Gayle (Overseas)3. Mayank Agarwal4. Glenn Maxwell (Overseas)5. Mandeep Singh6. Sarfaraz Khan7. Krishnappa Gowtham8. Chris Jordan (Overseas)9. Ravi Bishnoi10. Mohammed Shami11. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Overseas) IPL 2020 MI vs KXIP preview: Pride at stake for Kings XI Punjab DC PREDICTED XI1. Shikhar Dhawan2. Prithvi Shaw3. Shreyas Iyer (C)4. Rishabh Pant (Wk)5. Shimron Hetmyer (Overseas)6. Marcus Stoinis (Overseas)7. Axar Patel8. Ravichandran Ashwin9. Anrich Nortje (Overseas)10. Kagiso Rabada (Overseas)11. Tushar DeshpandeWATCH EPISODE 3 OF SPORTSTAR'S NEWEST SERIES T20 TIME FEATURING AAKASH CHOPRA Squads:Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (WK/C), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet BrarDelhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandaran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav.