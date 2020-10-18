Home IPL 2020 News KXIP vs MI Predicted Playing 11, Today's Match Players List, IPL 2020 Match 36 Live Updates: Will Gayle open vs Rohit's Mumbai in Dubai IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11, Match Day Team Squad Updates: A look at the Predicted XI and today's players list of Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians. Team Sportstar 18 October, 2020 13:02 IST Nine months away from action, sits out a couple of games, battles a bout of food poison and finally the Boss lands with a bang. Chris Gayle's rollicking 53 was studded with a boundary and five massive sixes! - BCCI/IPLT20 Team Sportstar 18 October, 2020 13:02 IST Kings XI Punjab takes on Mumbai Indians in match 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai.IPL 2020 schedule: Full IPL time table, match timings, fixtures, venues and teamsKings XI Punjab Predicted XI1. K. L. Rahul (C & Wk)2. Chris Gayle (Overseas)3. Mayank Agarwal4. Glenn Maxwell (Overseas)5. Mandeep Singh6. Sarfaraz Khan7. Krishnappa Gowtham8. Chris Jordan (Overseas)9. Ravi Bishnoi10. Mohammed Shami11. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Overseas) IPL 2020 MI vs KXIP preview: Pride at stake for Kings XI Punjab Mumbai Indians Predicted XI1. Rohit Sharma (C)2. Quinton de Kock (Overseas/Wk)3. Suryakumar Yadav4. Ishan Kishan5. Hardik Pandya6. Krunal Pandya7. Kieron Pollard (Overseas)8. James Pattinson (Overseas)9. Rahul Chahar10. Trent Boult (Overseas)11. Jasprit Bumrah KXIP vs MI, IPL 2020 LIVE: Where and when to watch MI vs KXIP live streaming Squads:Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (WK/C), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet BrarMumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos