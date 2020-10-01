Home IPL 2020 News KXIP vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Rohit's Mumbai faces KL Rahul's Punjab IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11, Live Match Day Team Squad Updates: A look at the Predicted XI of Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians. Team Sportstar 01 October, 2020 14:20 IST KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab will take on Mumbai Indians in an IPL match. - IPL Team Sportstar 01 October, 2020 14:20 IST Kings XI Punjab takes on Mumbai Indians in match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.Kings XI Punjab has refreshed its squad by replacing four of its foreigners from last season with Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan and James Neesham.IPL 2020 schedule: Full IPL time table, match timings, fixtures, venues and teamsKings XI Punjab Predicted XI1. K. L. Rahul (C & Wk)2. Chris Gayle (Overseas)3. Mayank Agarwal4. Glenn Maxwell (Overseas)5. Mandeep Singh6. Sarfaraz Khan7. Krishnappa Gowtham8. Chris Jordan (Overseas)9. Murugan Ashwin10. Mohammed Shami11. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Overseas)IPL 2020: KXIP vs MI- Head-to-head record, players to watch out forMumbai does not have experienced spinners in its ranks, but Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya have proved they are more than handy in helpful conditions.Mumbai Indians Predicted XI1. Rohit Sharma (C)2. Quinton de Kock (Overseas/Wk)3. Suryakumar Yadav4. Ishan Kishan5. Hardik Pandya6. Krunal Pandya7. Kieron Pollard (Overseas)8. James Pattinson (Overseas)9. Rahul Chahar10. Trent Boult (Overseas)11. Jasprit BumrahSquads:Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (WK/C), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet BrarMumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos