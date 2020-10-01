KXIP vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Rohit's Mumbai faces KL Rahul's Punjab

Kings XI Punjab takes on Mumbai Indians in match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Kings XI Punjab has refreshed its squad by replacing four of its foreigners from last season with Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan and James Neesham.

Kings XI Punjab Predicted XI

1. K. L. Rahul (C & Wk)

2. Chris Gayle (Overseas)

3. Mayank Agarwal

4. Glenn Maxwell (Overseas)

5. Mandeep Singh

6. Sarfaraz Khan

7. Krishnappa Gowtham

8. Chris Jordan (Overseas)

9. Murugan Ashwin

10. Mohammed Shami

11. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Overseas)

Mumbai does not have experienced spinners in its ranks, but Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya have proved they are more than handy in helpful conditions.

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI

1. Rohit Sharma (C)

2. Quinton de Kock (Overseas/Wk)

3. Suryakumar Yadav

4. Ishan Kishan

5. Hardik Pandya

6. Krunal Pandya

7. Kieron Pollard (Overseas)

8. James Pattinson (Overseas)

9. Rahul Chahar

10. Trent Boult (Overseas)

11. Jasprit Bumrah

Squads:

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (WK/C), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai