CSK vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Will Banton play against MS Dhoni's Super Kings?

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Chennai Super Kings in the 21st match of the IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The signing of Englishman Tom Banton for the No. 3 position could prove to be the difference for KKR this season.

IPL 2020 KKR vs CSK: The Super Kings challenge for the Knights

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

1. Sunil Narine (Overseas)

2. Shubman Gill

3. Tom Banton (Overseas)

4. Nitish Rana

5. Dinesh Karthik (C & Wk)

6. Rahul Tripathi

7. Andre Russell (Overseas)

8. Pat Cummins (Overseas)

9. Kuldeep Yadav

10. Prasidh Krishna

11. Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI

Key to Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) success has been its decision to stick to its tried-and-tested method of turning to experienced campaigners.

1. Shane Watson (Overseas)

2. Faf du Plessis (Overseas)

3. Ambati Rayudu

4. Kedar Jadhav

5. M. S. Dhoni (C & Wk)

6. Ravindra Jadeja

7. Dwayne Bravo (Overseas)

8. Piyush Chawla

9. Deepak Chahar

10. Josh Hazlewood (Overseas)

11. Shardul Thakur

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, R. Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan.

MATCH DETAILS:

Game: KKR v CSK, Match 21

Date: October 7, 2020 - Wednesday

Time: 7.30 p.m. (IST)

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi