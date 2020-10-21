Home IPL 2020 News KKR vs RCB Dream 11, IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Prediction Fantasy Playing Tips, Live Score Live Updates Probable XI for KKR vs RCB Match 39 in Abu Dhabi 7:30 PM IPL 2020, KKR vs RCB Predicted XI: A look at the Dream 11 and Predicted XI from the game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Team Sportstar 21 October, 2020 14:02 IST Virat Kohli's RCB will take on Eoin Morgan's KKR. - IPL Team Sportstar 21 October, 2020 14:02 IST Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 39 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI1. Aaron Finch (Overseas)2. Devdutt Padikkal3. Virat Kohli (C)4. A. B. de Villiers (Overseas/Wk)5. Shivam Dube6. Moeen Ali (Overseas)7. Chris Morris (Overseas)8. Washington Sundar9. Yuzvendra Chahal10. Umesh Yadav11. Navdeep Saini IPL 2020 mid-season transfer rules, players list, who is eligible, window Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI1. Sunil Narine (Overseas)2. Shubman Gill3. Eoin Morgan (C/Overseas)4. Nitish Rana5. Dinesh Karthik (Wk)6. Rahul Tripathi7. Andre Russell (Overseas)8. Pat Cummins (Overseas)9. Kuldeep Yadav10. Prasidh Krishna11. Kamlesh NagarkotiSquads:Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam DubeKolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Rinku Singh, Chris Green, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth, Prasidh Krishna, Tim SeifertWhat: KKR vs RCB, Match 39, 7:30pm ISTWhere: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos