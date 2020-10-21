IPL 2020 News

KKR vs RCB Dream 11, IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Prediction Fantasy Playing Tips, Live Score Live Updates Probable XI for KKR vs RCB Match 39 in Abu Dhabi 7:30 PM

IPL 2020, KKR vs RCB Predicted XI: A look at the Dream 11 and Predicted XI from the game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
21 October, 2020 14:02 IST

Virat Kohli's RCB will take on Eoin Morgan's KKR.   -  IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 39 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI

1. Aaron Finch (Overseas)

2. Devdutt Padikkal

3. Virat Kohli (C)

4. A. B. de Villiers (Overseas/Wk)

5. Shivam Dube

6. Moeen Ali (Overseas)

7. Chris Morris (Overseas)

8. Washington Sundar

9. Yuzvendra Chahal

10. Umesh Yadav

11. Navdeep Saini

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

1. Sunil Narine (Overseas)

2. Shubman Gill

3. Eoin Morgan (C/Overseas)

4. Nitish Rana

5. Dinesh Karthik (Wk)

6. Rahul Tripathi

7. Andre Russell (Overseas)

8. Pat Cummins (Overseas)

9. Kuldeep Yadav

10. Prasidh Krishna

11. Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Rinku Singh, Chris Green, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth, Prasidh Krishna, Tim Seifert

What: KKR vs RCB, Match 39, 7:30pm IST

Where: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

