Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 players list: Full squad of Kolkata Knight Riders Here's the complete squad of the Kolkata Knight Riders after the Indian Premier League 2020 auction in Kolkata on Thursday. Team Sportstar 19 December, 2019 20:50 IST Australia bowler Pat Cummins - Getty Images Team Sportstar 19 December, 2019 20:50 IST The two-time IPL champion, Kolkata Knight Riders, had retained 14 players and had 11 slots to fill; four solely for foreign players ahead of this auction.KKR signed Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan and Tom Banton among others.PLAYERS RELEASED BEFORE THE AUCTION:Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Piyush Chawla, Joe Denly, Yarra Prithviraj, Nikhil Naik, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Anrich NortjeTOTAL SPENTRs 76.5 CroreFINAL SQUADAndre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Praveen Tambe, Nikhil Naik Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.