IPL 2020 players list: Full squad of Kolkata Knight Riders

The two-time IPL champion, Kolkata Knight Riders, had retained 14 players and had 11 slots to fill; four solely for foreign players ahead of this auction.

KKR signed Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan and Tom Banton among others.

PLAYERS RELEASED BEFORE THE AUCTION:

Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Piyush Chawla, Joe Denly, Yarra Prithviraj, Nikhil Naik, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Anrich Nortje

TOTAL SPENT

Rs 76.5 Crore

FINAL SQUAD

Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Praveen Tambe, Nikhil Naik