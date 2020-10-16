MI vs KKR Predicted XI, Today's Match Playing 11, IPL 2020 Match 32 LIVE Updates: Will Narine play vs Mumbai?

Kolkata Knight Riders will face defending champion Mumbai Indians in an IPL match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

IPL 2020 MI vs KKR preview: Rohit's side start as favourites

IPL 2020: MI vs KKR- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

1. Sunil Narine (Overseas)

2. Shubman Gill

3. Tom Banton (Overseas)

4. Nitish Rana

5. Dinesh Karthik (C & Wk)

6. Rahul Tripathi

7. Andre Russell (Overseas)

8. Pat Cummins (Overseas)

9. Kuldeep Yadav

10. Prasidh Krishna

11. Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI

1. Rohit Sharma (C)

2. Quinton de Kock (Overseas/Wk)

3. Suryakumar Yadav

4. Ishan Kishan

5. Hardik Pandya

6. Krunal Pandya

7. Kieron Pollard (Overseas)

8. James Pattinson (Overseas)

9. Rahul Chahar

10. Trent Boult (Overseas)

11. Jasprit Bumrah

IPL 2020 Points Table

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Delhi Capitals 8 6 2 12 +0.990 Mumbai Indians 7 5 2 10 +1.327 Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 5 3 10 -0.139 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 4 3 8 -0.577 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 3 5 6 +0.009 Chennai Super Kings 8 3 5 6 -0.390 Rajasthan Royals 8 3 5 6 -0.844 Kings XI Punjab 8 2 6 4 -0.295

IPL SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton (Wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik (Wicketkeeper), Ali Khan.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper), Kieron Pollard, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Aditya Tare (Wicketkeeper), James Pattinson.

Match: MI vs KKR, 32nd Match

Date: Friday, October 16, 2020

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

The match will be streamed live on Star’s video on demand platform Disney+Hotstar. You can follow live updates on Sportstar's match day live blog.