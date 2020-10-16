Home IPL 2020 News MI vs KKR Predicted XI, Today's Match Playing 11, IPL 2020 Match 32 LIVE Updates: Will Narine play vs Mumbai? IPL 2020 schedule, KKR vs MI IPL team players list, squad updates: Kolkata Knight Riders takes on Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Team Sportstar 16 October, 2020 10:51 IST Rohit Sharma in action for Mumbai Indians. - IPL Team Sportstar 16 October, 2020 10:51 IST Kolkata Knight Riders will face defending champion Mumbai Indians in an IPL match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday. IPL 2020 MI vs KKR preview: Rohit's side start as favourites IPL 2020: MI vs KKR- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for From whether Ashwin should have Mankaded Aaron Finch to which teams are emerging as the early favourites, our trio discuss it all. Listen in. Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI1. Sunil Narine (Overseas)2. Shubman Gill3. Tom Banton (Overseas)4. Nitish Rana5. Dinesh Karthik (C & Wk)6. Rahul Tripathi7. Andre Russell (Overseas)8. Pat Cummins (Overseas)9. Kuldeep Yadav10. Prasidh Krishna11. Kamlesh NagarkotiFollow our special interview series - Tissot presents Sportstar Extras T20 Time. IPL 2020: How range-hitting has changed the dynamics of Powerplay Read: Jayawardene backs MI quicks as IPL 2020 enters the business end Follow our reviews, statistical analysis and other coverage of IPL 2020 in UAE here.Last year, Kuldeep Yadav’s confidence had dipped after being dropped for not performing up to the standards he had set in the 2017 and 2018 editions. This year too Kuldeep has played only three matches and picked one wicket - IPL 2020: The expectations from 'stronger' Kuldeep Yadav World Cup-winning captain Morgan, who is back to playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE, shares a mid-season review - Captain Morgan: I am learning from Dinesh Karthik Mumbai Indians Predicted XI1. Rohit Sharma (C)2. Quinton de Kock (Overseas/Wk)3. Suryakumar Yadav4. Ishan Kishan5. Hardik Pandya6. Krunal Pandya7. Kieron Pollard (Overseas)8. James Pattinson (Overseas)9. Rahul Chahar10. Trent Boult (Overseas)11. Jasprit BumrahAgainst Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah, Kings XI Punjab cricketer Nicholas Pooran flung himself beyond the boundary rope at full stretch to stop a Sanju Samson pull that looked destined for a six. It is our IPL 2020 Star Moment of the Fortnight - IPL 2020 Star Moment of the Fortnight: Pooran makes Jonty proud Rashid Khan has 10 wickets in his kitty after eight matches, eight behind the leader, Kagiso Rabada. He is our IPL 2020 Star Bowler of the Fortnight: IPL 2020 Star Bowler of the Fortnight: Rashid Khan, keeping it simple IPL 2020: We haven’t played our complete game yet, says Cummins IPL 2020: The uphill task of introducing crowd sound during match broadcast IPL 2020 Points TableTEAMSPWLPointsNRRDelhi Capitals86212+0.990Mumbai Indians75210+1.327Royal Challengers Bangalore85310-0.139Kolkata Knight Riders7438-0.577Sunrisers Hyderabad8356+0.009Chennai Super Kings8356-0.390Rajasthan Royals8356-0.844Kings XI Punjab8264-0.295 IPL SQUADSKolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton (Wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik (Wicketkeeper), Ali Khan.Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper), Kieron Pollard, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Aditya Tare (Wicketkeeper), James Pattinson.IPL's first game was bigger than Super Bowl, says Rajasthan Royals' Shane Warne. Read the full interview here - IPL's first game was bigger than Super Bowl, says Rajasthan Royals' Shane Warne Match: MI vs KKR, 32nd MatchDate: Friday, October 16, 2020Time: 7:30 PMVenue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu DhabiThe match will be streamed live on Star’s video on demand platform Disney+Hotstar. You can follow live updates on Sportstar's match day live blog. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos